Photo focus: Graffiti
A picture of a soccer player is projected on a wall with graffiti and greetings by soccer fans in Dortmund, Germany, June 13, 2006. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A picture of a soccer player is projected on a wall with graffiti and greetings by soccer fans in Dortmund, Germany, June 13, 2006. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Alessandra, 24, and her son Riquelme, 4, pose in front of graffiti painted by Brazilian artists working with OPNI, an organization that uses graffiti to improve life in the slums, in the Vila Flavia favela of Sao Paulo August 26, 2011. OPNI, a Portuguese acronym which means "Unidentified Graffiti Artists", was formed in 1997 by some 20 youths in Sao Paulo's marginal slums with the goal of transforming the streets into an open-air...more
Alessandra, 24, and her son Riquelme, 4, pose in front of graffiti painted by Brazilian artists working with OPNI, an organization that uses graffiti to improve life in the slums, in the Vila Flavia favela of Sao Paulo August 26, 2011. OPNI, a Portuguese acronym which means "Unidentified Graffiti Artists", was formed in 1997 by some 20 youths in Sao Paulo's marginal slums with the goal of transforming the streets into an open-air gallery where the community can express its gripes and denounce social injustices. With only three of the original founding members left after most were either arrested, abandoned the activity to do something else, or died from drug abuse, OPNI offers workshops in art, capoeira dance, and graffiti to the community. Their current project is called "Favela Graffitada" and the organization has extended invitations to national and international artists to create over 100 graffiti works throughout the favela. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Libyan rebel fighter walks past graffiti depicting Col Muammar Gaddafi at a checkpoint near Yafran in western Libya August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A Libyan rebel fighter walks past graffiti depicting Col Muammar Gaddafi at a checkpoint near Yafran in western Libya August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The Earl of Glasgow, Patrick Boyle (L), and his son David, the Viscount Kelburn, pose for photographers as they look at graffiti paintings by Brazilian artists on the walls of Kelburn Castle near Largs, Scotland August 30, 2011. Boyle, the owner of the castle, has written to Historic Scotland asking if the mural, which was completed by Brazillian graffiti artists in 2007, can be kept after the three-year time limit, which was put...more
The Earl of Glasgow, Patrick Boyle (L), and his son David, the Viscount Kelburn, pose for photographers as they look at graffiti paintings by Brazilian artists on the walls of Kelburn Castle near Largs, Scotland August 30, 2011. Boyle, the owner of the castle, has written to Historic Scotland asking if the mural, which was completed by Brazillian graffiti artists in 2007, can be kept after the three-year time limit, which was put on the artwork by the local council, has expired. REUTERS/David Moir
A teenager sits on a wall on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A teenager sits on a wall on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An Afghan artist removes rubbish in front of her graffiti in an industrial park in Kabul December 19, 2010. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan artist removes rubbish in front of her graffiti in an industrial park in Kabul December 19, 2010. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Santas, from Peru, looks at his graffiti during a street festival in Lima October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Santas, from Peru, looks at his graffiti during a street festival in Lima October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A Haitian man's shadow is cast as he walks past graffiti in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Haitian man's shadow is cast as he walks past graffiti in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A pedestrian passes graffiti art on a wall in north London, September 24, 2009. British media have attributed the new work to acclaimed British street artist Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A pedestrian passes graffiti art on a wall in north London, September 24, 2009. British media have attributed the new work to acclaimed British street artist Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Graffiti is seen inside a building in the abandoned city of Prypiat, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Graffiti is seen inside a building in the abandoned city of Prypiat, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A drug user smokes crack in the part of Sao Paulo's Luz neighborhood known as Cracolandia (Crackland), March 26, 2010. REUTERS/Fernando Donasci
A drug user smokes crack in the part of Sao Paulo's Luz neighborhood known as Cracolandia (Crackland), March 26, 2010. REUTERS/Fernando Donasci
Boys stand in front of a graffiti printed on a wall in Kabul March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Boys stand in front of a graffiti printed on a wall in Kabul March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Youths practice traditional Swiss Alpine wrestling in a ring covered with sawdust at a traditional 'Schwingkeller' gym in Sumiswald in the Swiss Emmental valley August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Youths practice traditional Swiss Alpine wrestling in a ring covered with sawdust at a traditional 'Schwingkeller' gym in Sumiswald in the Swiss Emmental valley August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A dog walks along the top of a graffiti-painted concrete tidal flood barrier along the River Thames in east London, October 23, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A dog walks along the top of a graffiti-painted concrete tidal flood barrier along the River Thames in east London, October 23, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A tourist from Italy plays guitar as another sprays paint on the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bank town of Bethlehem December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A tourist from Italy plays guitar as another sprays paint on the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bank town of Bethlehem December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Tags and graffiti are seen on the walls of a villa belonging to the family of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein and abandoned after the 2003 invasion by coalition forces in Grasse, south eastern France January 11, 2007. Translation of grafitti reads: "United peace to all who understand me." REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Tags and graffiti are seen on the walls of a villa belonging to the family of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein and abandoned after the 2003 invasion by coalition forces in Grasse, south eastern France January 11, 2007. Translation of grafitti reads: "United peace to all who understand me." REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Canadian PVT Adam Sheridan from Stouffville, Ontario, crosses through the HQ doors in Camp Sperwan Ghar, some 25 kilometers southwest of Kandahar City, May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Canadian PVT Adam Sheridan from Stouffville, Ontario, crosses through the HQ doors in Camp Sperwan Ghar, some 25 kilometers southwest of Kandahar City, May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Graffiti, empty beer bottles, and water bottles litter a dressing room in the music club 'CBGB' in New York City October 11, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Graffiti, empty beer bottles, and water bottles litter a dressing room in the music club 'CBGB' in New York City October 11, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman writes a message on the legendary John Lennon's Wall in the historical center of Prague, December 8, 2010, to commemorate his murder outside his Manhattan apartment building in New York 30 years ago. The effect on the image is caused by fog on the filter. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A woman writes a message on the legendary John Lennon's Wall in the historical center of Prague, December 8, 2010, to commemorate his murder outside his Manhattan apartment building in New York 30 years ago. The effect on the image is caused by fog on the filter. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A worker wears a handmade welding protection mask as he rests next to a wall painted with graffiti at a construction site in Shanghai April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
A worker wears a handmade welding protection mask as he rests next to a wall painted with graffiti at a construction site in Shanghai April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
Graffiti left behind by Taliban fighters remains on the walls of a compound now used as a command center for the U.S Marine Corps's First Battalion, Eighth Marines at Musa Qala in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Graffiti left behind by Taliban fighters remains on the walls of a compound now used as a command center for the U.S Marine Corps's First Battalion, Eighth Marines at Musa Qala in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Greek riot policemen rest in front of graffiti written on the wall of a bank during violent demonstrations over austerity measures in Athens, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Greek riot policemen rest in front of graffiti written on the wall of a bank during violent demonstrations over austerity measures in Athens, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Protestors demonstrate against the 47th Conference on Security Policy that is taking place in Munich February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Protestors demonstrate against the 47th Conference on Security Policy that is taking place in Munich February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A man skateboards on the South Bank in London August 17, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man skateboards on the South Bank in London August 17, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A girl runs next to graffiti painted by Spanish artist Sato by invitation from OPNI, an organization that uses graffiti to improve life in the slums, in the Vila Flavia favela of Sao Paulo August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A girl runs next to graffiti painted by Spanish artist Sato by invitation from OPNI, an organization that uses graffiti to improve life in the slums, in the Vila Flavia favela of Sao Paulo August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce