Photo focus: Hands
Plaintiffs Sandra B. Stier (L) and Kristin M. Perry hold hands outside the Supreme Court after their case against California's Proposition 8 was argued in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A girl covers her eyes as she stands with her mother at the Hagadera refugee settlement in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, in this handout photo taken August 19, 2011 and made available to Reuters on August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Lutheran World Relief/Handout
General Motors employee Eddie Webster rests his hand against a new Chevy Tahoe as Union members and leadership members address a rally held to support federal aid to the U.S. auto industry at the GM assembly plant in Arlington, Texas November 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Prisoners place their hands on a wall as they are brought to jail by Orange County sheriff's deputies in Fullerton, California, June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brazil team members clasp hands before their women's preliminary round basketball game against Jamaica at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A woman holds the hand of her mother who is dying from cancer during her final hours at a palliative care hospital in Winnipeg July 24, 2010. REUTERS/Shaun Best
A man's hand drips blood as he stands in front of riot policemen during a demonstration in Athens December 9, 2008. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Pope Benedict XVI blesses the faithful from his popemobile during a weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A beggar extends his hand for money at a street in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad January 21, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Anti-Mursi protesters, who want a peaceful demonstration, join hands as they try to stop clashes and rock-throwing at riot police along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An elderly couple touch the names of their relatives after sticking chrysanthemums onto the name list of victims who were killed during the Nanjing Massacre, at the Nanjing Massacre Museum during the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province April 5, 2011. The festival, which falls annually on April 5 in China, is a day for the Chinese to remember and honor their ancestors. REUTERS/Jeff Xu
The hand of Daiane dos Santos of Brazil is seen during a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A model does her nails backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Members of a white supremacy group give the fascist salute during a gathering in West Allis, Wisconsin, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
An Indonesian man shows his finger after voting at a polling station in Cikeas district in Bogor July 8, 2009. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Tibetan exile weeps as the body of Jamphel Yeshi is carried for cremation inside the Tsuglagkhang temple, in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala March 30, 2012. Yeshi, 27, a Tibetan man, set himself ablaze at a protest criticizing China's President Hu Jintao's visit to India. He died in a local hospital from his injuries, the general secretary of the Tibetan Youth Congress said in a statement. Born in Tibet but living in exile in India, Yeshi was an activist with the youth organization, which seeks independence for the Himalayan region, under Chinese rule for more than six decades. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A hand of an acid attack victim hangs from a bed during a therapy session at a secure shelter run by non-profit organisation "Cambodia Acid Survivors Charity" outside Phnom Penh July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A four-month-young baby holds the hand of her father in Eichenau near Munich April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Supporters reach out to touch the hand of then democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama after he spoke at a rally in Dallas, Texas February 20, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta presents his personal coin to a sailor at Hanger Bay One of the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise during a visit, off the coast of the U.S. state of Georgia, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Wong/Pool
A member of the European Parliament votes during a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A homeless woman has a manicure at the charity Crisis UK temporary day centre for the homeless at a school in London December 23, 2008. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Supporters of defeated Iranian presidential candidate Mirhossein Mousavi attend a rally in Tehran June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Demotix
A boy with powder applied on his hands grabs onto a Mallakhamb pole during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 21, 2012. Mallakhamb is an ancient Indian sport which originated as a complementary exercise for wrestling, but is now practiced as a sport in itself. The name is a combination of the words "malla", which means athlete or strong man, and "khamba", which means pole. Athletes perform a variety of yogic and gymnastic poses while suspended from a rope or on a pole. Practitioners say that the sport not only develops a healthy and strong body, but also strengthens willpower and helps compose the mind. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An employee holds a spanner as she works at the Krasnobrodskaya-Koksovaya coal-preparation plant owned by Kuzbassrazrezugol company, part of UMMC Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company, some 150 km (93 miles) south of the Siberian city of Kemerovo, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An inmate holds a cigarette with his tattoo-covered hand in the yard of the multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) ward in a prison hospital in the Siberian city of Tomsk, about 3500 km (2175 miles) east of Moscow, June 4, 2008. In the mid-1990s, virulent tuberculosis was killing prisoners here every week, but with the help of a group of American doctors, the jail near one of the world's biggest swamps has set an example to others worldwide dealing with drug-resistant TB. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An unexploded hand grenade lies near the body of Marudhamuttukalli Selvan in Vavuniya, Sri Lanka, June 24, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
"Lemon Marilyn" by artist Andy Warhol is displayed at Christie's auction house in London March 19, 2007. A U.S. collector who bought the Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe in 1962 for $250 is offering the painting for sale in May and can expect to fetch over $15 million, auctioneers Christie's said on Monday. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Tsunami survivors rush for clothes and food donated by volunteer organisations in Cuddalore, about 180 km (112 miles) south of the Indian city of Madras December 29, 2004. One of the most powerful earthquakes in history hit Asia over the weekend, unleashing a series of tidal waves which devastated coastal areas of Sri Lanka, India, Indonesia and tourist isles in Thailand, killing tens of thousands of people. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A bloody handprint of a penitent called battenti, or beater, is seen on a wall during a procession through the streets in the town of Verbicaro, southern Italy April 2, 2010. The penitents hit their legs with a "cardillo" (a cork with attached pieces of glass), and then, bleeding, walk in groups of three through the streets and stop in front of all the churches and chapels in the town. The tradition began in the thirteenth century and serves as penitence for Christ's death. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
