Photo focus: iPad

Thursday, October 06, 2011

A supporter is reflected in her iPad as she makes a video of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin speaking at a Tea Party Express rally in Manchester, New Hampshire September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A supporter is reflected in her iPad as she makes a video of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin speaking at a Tea Party Express rally in Manchester, New Hampshire September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

An aid worker using an iPad films the rotting carcass of a cow in Wajir near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Barry Malone

An aid worker using an iPad films the rotting carcass of a cow in Wajir near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Barry Malone

A spectator holds up an iPad to take a photograph of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as they attend the Mission Serve: Hiring Our Heroes event in Culver City, California July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

A spectator holds up an iPad to take a photograph of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as they attend the Mission Serve: Hiring Our Heroes event in Culver City, California July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Pianist Liu Wei who is armless, plays with an iPad with his toes before a promotional event for a local television channel, in Beijing, November 15, 2010. Liu, 23, who plays with his toes has won the first series of China's version of the internationally popular television talent show "China's Got Talent." The pianist, from Beijing, who taught himself to play the piano at age 18, impressed the audience with his performance of...more

Pianist Liu Wei who is armless, plays with an iPad with his toes before a promotional event for a local television channel, in Beijing, November 15, 2010. Liu, 23, who plays with his toes has won the first series of China's version of the internationally popular television talent show "China's Got Talent." The pianist, from Beijing, who taught himself to play the piano at age 18, impressed the audience with his performance of "You're Beautiful," singing and using his feet to play the piano. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

AC Milan's Brazilian players Pato (L), Robinho (C) and Thiago Silva celebrate after winning the Italian Serie A title at the end of their match against AS Roma at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

AC Milan's Brazilian players Pato (L), Robinho (C) and Thiago Silva celebrate after winning the Italian Serie A title at the end of their match against AS Roma at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

President Barack Obama's assistant Reggie Love takes video using his iPad of damage caused by devastating severe storms and tornadoes in the Tuscaloosa, Alabama April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Barack Obama's assistant Reggie Love takes video using his iPad of damage caused by devastating severe storms and tornadoes in the Tuscaloosa, Alabama April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Andreas Schobel reacts after being among the first to purchase an Apple iPad during an iPad launch event at the Apple retail store in San Francisco, California April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Andreas Schobel reacts after being among the first to purchase an Apple iPad during an iPad launch event at the Apple retail store in San Francisco, California April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A performer plays a game on an iPad while waiting for a Beijing opera performance, ahead of the closing ceremony of the 1st young Beijing Opera actors' arena contest in Beijing, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A performer plays a game on an iPad while waiting for a Beijing opera performance, ahead of the closing ceremony of the 1st young Beijing Opera actors' arena contest in Beijing, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Ukraine's former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (C) does a recording with her Apple iPad as she attends a court session in Kiev July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine's former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (C) does a recording with her Apple iPad as she attends a court session in Kiev July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Doctor Nir Cohen shows a patient an x-ray image on an Apple iPad at the Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv December 22, 2010. The hospital said on Tuesday it is the first hospital in the world to program the high-resolution, touch-screen iPad to interact with Microsoft Corp's Chameleon software used by hospitals. The iPad enables medical staff to help treat patients, provide consultations and study X-rays...more

Doctor Nir Cohen shows a patient an x-ray image on an Apple iPad at the Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv December 22, 2010. The hospital said on Tuesday it is the first hospital in the world to program the high-resolution, touch-screen iPad to interact with Microsoft Corp's Chameleon software used by hospitals. The iPad enables medical staff to help treat patients, provide consultations and study X-rays and CT scans from afar. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Attendees record their surroundings on tablet computers before the keynote address at the Google I/O Developers Conference in the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Attendees record their surroundings on tablet computers before the keynote address at the Google I/O Developers Conference in the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

People look at a view of Google Maps on the new "iPad" during the launch of Apple's new tablet computing device in San Francisco, California, January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kimberly White

People look at a view of Google Maps on the new "iPad" during the launch of Apple's new tablet computing device in San Francisco, California, January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Hickory, who made history as the first ever Scottish Deerhound to win "Best in Show" at the Westminster Dog Show, watches her breeder Cecilia Dove on her iPad at Dove's 56-acre farm in Flint Hill, Virginia, March 11, 2011. Five-year-old Hickory, whose full name is Grand Champion Foxcliffe Hickory Wind, has retired from show competition and returned to where she was born. Scottish Deerhounds, a large but gentle dog with an...more

Hickory, who made history as the first ever Scottish Deerhound to win "Best in Show" at the Westminster Dog Show, watches her breeder Cecilia Dove on her iPad at Dove's 56-acre farm in Flint Hill, Virginia, March 11, 2011. Five-year-old Hickory, whose full name is Grand Champion Foxcliffe Hickory Wind, has retired from show competition and returned to where she was born. Scottish Deerhounds, a large but gentle dog with an effortless galloping gait, do not bark after three years of age, an unusual trait. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

A delegate uses his iPad to take a picture of Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation during his address at the 64th World Health Assembly at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A delegate uses his iPad to take a picture of Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation during his address at the 64th World Health Assembly at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Abbey 3D - an app for Android, iPhone and iPad users is displayed at Westminster Abbey in central London April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Abbey 3D - an app for Android, iPhone and iPad users is displayed at Westminster Abbey in central London April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

