Photo focus: Mud

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Indonesian children play at a flooded rice field at Serpong district near Jakarta on February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesian children play at a flooded rice field at Serpong district near Jakarta on February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Competitors exit the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Competitors exit the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Staples

People look on as a street with vehicles is engulfed by heavy flooding in downtown Funchal, Madeira, Portugal February 20, 2010. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

People look on as a street with vehicles is engulfed by heavy flooding in downtown Funchal, Madeira, Portugal February 20, 2010. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

A devotee has his face covered with mud in Chamliyal, about 45 km south of Jammu, Indian-administered Kashmir April 17, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta

A devotee has his face covered with mud in Chamliyal, about 45 km south of Jammu, Indian-administered Kashmir April 17, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta

Tourists play with mud during the 13th Boryeong Mud Festival at a beach in Boryeong, about 190 km (118 miles) southwest of Seoul, South Korea July 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Tourists play with mud during the 13th Boryeong Mud Festival at a beach in Boryeong, about 190 km (118 miles) southwest of Seoul, South Korea July 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

A boy shovels mud as he cleans his house swamped with mud from flash floods in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A boy shovels mud as he cleans his house swamped with mud from flash floods in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Bathers cover themselves in mud on the shore of the Dead Sea at Qalya beach, south of the West Bank town of Jericho September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Bathers cover themselves in mud on the shore of the Dead Sea at Qalya beach, south of the West Bank town of Jericho September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Rasima, a villager, prepares dried mud after gathering it from the rice fields to be processed to make ampo, a traditional snack made from clean, gravel-free dark earth, in Tuban, East Java province, Indonesia March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Rasima, a villager, prepares dried mud after gathering it from the rice fields to be processed to make ampo, a traditional snack made from clean, gravel-free dark earth, in Tuban, East Java province, Indonesia March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

A resident retrieves a tire from a car shop that was destroyed by landslides at Puguis village in La Trinidad, Benguet in northern Philippines October 12, 2009. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

A resident retrieves a tire from a car shop that was destroyed by landslides at Puguis village in La Trinidad, Benguet in northern Philippines October 12, 2009. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

A resident prepares mud cakes at the zone of Cite-Soleil in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A resident prepares mud cakes at the zone of Cite-Soleil in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A Voodoo believer goes into a trance at a mass ritual during the Plain Du Nord Festival, Haiti July 24, 2009. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

A Voodoo believer goes into a trance at a mass ritual during the Plain Du Nord Festival, Haiti July 24, 2009. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

Migrant construction workers push away muddy water from an interior at the Chinese Pavilion at the Shanghai 2010 Expo in Shanghai, China August 5, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Migrant construction workers push away muddy water from an interior at the Chinese Pavilion at the Shanghai 2010 Expo in Shanghai, China August 5, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A footprint is seen in the mud after red toxic sludge flooded the village of Devecser, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, Hungary October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A footprint is seen in the mud after red toxic sludge flooded the village of Devecser, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, Hungary October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A mannequin is seen among debris on a downtown Funchal street after heavy flooding in Madeira island, Portugal February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

A mannequin is seen among debris on a downtown Funchal street after heavy flooding in Madeira island, Portugal February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

A woman covered in mineral-rich black mud sunbathes on the bank of the Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A woman covered in mineral-rich black mud sunbathes on the bank of the Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Gold miners form a human chain while digging an open pit at the Chudja mine in the Kilomoto concession near the village of Kobu, 100 km (62 miles) from Bunia in north-eastern Congo, February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Gold miners form a human chain while digging an open pit at the Chudja mine in the Kilomoto concession near the village of Kobu, 100 km (62 miles) from Bunia in north-eastern Congo, February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A volunteer clears a classroom of mud in Jakarta, Indonesia February 9, 2007. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A volunteer clears a classroom of mud in Jakarta, Indonesia February 9, 2007. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A man bathes in mud in the western Turkish resort town of Dalyan September 17, 2007. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A man bathes in mud in the western Turkish resort town of Dalyan September 17, 2007. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Kashmiri farmer's legs are covered with mud as he takes a break from ploughing his rice field in Chak-e-Kawoosa, near Srinagar, May 7, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

A Kashmiri farmer's legs are covered with mud as he takes a break from ploughing his rice field in Chak-e-Kawoosa, near Srinagar, May 7, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Festival-goers enjoy a mud bath at the 34th Paleo music festival in Nyon, Switzerland July 24, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Festival-goers enjoy a mud bath at the 34th Paleo music festival in Nyon, Switzerland July 24, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

