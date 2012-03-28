Photo focus: Prisons

A detainee woman and her baby take a shower at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. In this medium-security prison 273 female inmates, several of them pregnant, live with their 63 children who are allowed to remain with their mothers until they are four years old. Most of the prisoners are being held pending trial on charges of robbery, drug trafficking or murder. The prisoners complain about long delays before trial. In 2005 one prisoner died and two were hurt in a riot when inmates burned mattresses to protest transfers to other jails. REUTERS/Carolina Camps