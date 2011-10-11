Photo focus: Projectiles
Students run away from tear gas released by riot policemen during a rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the Chilean government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Students run away from tear gas released by riot policemen during a rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the Chilean government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Pro and anti-Mubarak supporters clash at Tahrir Square in Cairo February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Pro and anti-Mubarak supporters clash at Tahrir Square in Cairo February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester throws a stone at policemen during riots in Athens December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A protester throws a stone at policemen during riots in Athens December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Army soldiers and riot policemen fire towards anti-government 'red shirt' protesters who planned a road block along a highway in the outskirts of Bangkok on April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Army soldiers and riot policemen fire towards anti-government 'red shirt' protesters who planned a road block along a highway in the outskirts of Bangkok on April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Louis Forzy, Clairoix Continental factory director, is hit by eggs and an union flag thrown by employees as he delivers a speech in Clairoix, France, March 12, 2009 the day after announcements that the company will cut nearly 2,000 jobs and close production at two high-cost European tyre manufacturing sites amid a severe crisis in the auto industry. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Louis Forzy, Clairoix Continental factory director, is hit by eggs and an union flag thrown by employees as he delivers a speech in Clairoix, France, March 12, 2009 the day after announcements that the company will cut nearly 2,000 jobs and close production at two high-cost European tyre manufacturing sites amid a severe crisis in the auto industry. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An Italian supporter is hit by a burning flare thrown by Serbia's supporters before the Euro 2012 qualifying soccer match between the two teams at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
An Italian supporter is hit by a burning flare thrown by Serbia's supporters before the Euro 2012 qualifying soccer match between the two teams at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
People get hit by oranges during the 'battaglia delle arance', or orange fight, a famous medieval battle scene in Ivrea, Italy, February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
People get hit by oranges during the 'battaglia delle arance', or orange fight, a famous medieval battle scene in Ivrea, Italy, February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Far-right anti-government protesters throw cobble stones, Molotov cocktails and shoes at Hungarian riot police in downtown Budapest, in front of a monument to the Soviet Red Army on September 20, 2008. REUTERS/Karoly Arvai
Far-right anti-government protesters throw cobble stones, Molotov cocktails and shoes at Hungarian riot police in downtown Budapest, in front of a monument to the Soviet Red Army on September 20, 2008. REUTERS/Karoly Arvai
A rebel fires a rocket at a Libyan air force jet loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi during a battle in the desert near Brega, March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Joel Silva/Folhapress
A rebel fires a rocket at a Libyan air force jet loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi during a battle in the desert near Brega, March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Joel Silva/Folhapress
Shanbo Heinemann, a pro-Palestinian activist from San Francisco, California, sits on the ground after being shot in the head with a rubber bullet fired by Israeli troops during a violent protest against Israel's security fence in the West Bank village of Bilin February 22, 2008. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Shanbo Heinemann, a pro-Palestinian activist from San Francisco, California, sits on the ground after being shot in the head with a rubber bullet fired by Israeli troops during a violent protest against Israel's security fence in the West Bank village of Bilin February 22, 2008. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An anti-government protester shows a rubber bullet fired by riot police during a protest in the village of Karrana, west of Manama, Bahrain, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
An anti-government protester shows a rubber bullet fired by riot police during a protest in the village of Karrana, west of Manama, Bahrain, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A boy bowls a ball in a street, as a crowd of people watch, in Chittagong, India, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
A boy bowls a ball in a street, as a crowd of people watch, in Chittagong, India, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
A spectator makes his way across portable toilets as people throw beer cans at him in the infield at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A spectator makes his way across portable toilets as people throw beer cans at him in the infield at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Finland's Tero Pitkamaki competes in the men's javelin event at the ISTAF Golden League athletics competition in Berlin, June 1, 2008. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Finland's Tero Pitkamaki competes in the men's javelin event at the ISTAF Golden League athletics competition in Berlin, June 1, 2008. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Objects thrown by Greek fans lay around the Turkish goal at the end of the European Championships 2008 Group C qualifying match between Turkey and Greece in Athens March 24, 2007. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Objects thrown by Greek fans lay around the Turkish goal at the end of the European Championships 2008 Group C qualifying match between Turkey and Greece in Athens March 24, 2007. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Palestinian protester throws back a tear gas grenade, which was shot towards demonstrators by Israeli security forces, during clashes at a rally against the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester throws back a tear gas grenade, which was shot towards demonstrators by Israeli security forces, during clashes at a rally against the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A police officer kicks away a tear gas canister during clashes with anti-government protesters in the port city of Suez, about 134 km (83 miles) east of Cairo, January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A police officer kicks away a tear gas canister during clashes with anti-government protesters in the port city of Suez, about 134 km (83 miles) east of Cairo, January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A Palestinian youth hurls stones at Israeli border police officers during a demonstration against the construction of Israel's disputed barrier in the West Bank village of Nilleen near Ramallah June 19, 2008. REUTERS/Fadi Arouri
A Palestinian youth hurls stones at Israeli border police officers during a demonstration against the construction of Israel's disputed barrier in the West Bank village of Nilleen near Ramallah June 19, 2008. REUTERS/Fadi Arouri
Soldiers from the U.S. Army's Alpha Battery, 425 Field Artillery, 3rd brigade of 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, fire their 155 mm Howitzer in Cop Cherokee base in Kherwar district in Logar province October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Soldiers from the U.S. Army's Alpha Battery, 425 Field Artillery, 3rd brigade of 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, fire their 155 mm Howitzer in Cop Cherokee base in Kherwar district in Logar province October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Nikola Solic