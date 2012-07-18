Edition:
Photo focus: Smoking

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Local residents meet during sunset, with the Metallurgical Plant seen in the background, in the Southern Urals city of Magnitogorsk, Russia, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Driver Aditya Gumay smokes a cigarette on top of his truck while stuck in traffic, about 8 km (5 miles) from the port of Merak near Cilegon, Banten province May 31, 2012, as trucks line up to board the ferry to take them across to the island of Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A reveler smokes a cigarette as he attends the seventh bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2012. For most revellers who sit in the sunny area of the bullring, the bullfight is just another excuse to continue their partying. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Seventeen-year-old Hashi smokes a cigarette inside her room before she serves a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A man smokes as he sits with his son in Tahrir square in Cairo May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

The driver of a Soviet-made Pobeda smokes a cigarette while sitting on his vehicle during a photo call in Budapest's Memorial Park November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A construction worker smokes near a newly-built residential complex in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Haitian fisherman Wilkens Sinar, 27, rows his fishing boat out to sea in search of crabs off the slum area of Cite Soleil in Port-au-Prince June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A woman smokes a cigarette as she walks her pet dog on a pedestrian street in downtown Shanghai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

An Occupy Wall Street activist smokes a cigarette while he takes part in a march in downtown Manhattan in New York July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Palestinians celebrate a friend's birthday at a night club in the West Bank city of Ramallah February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Kate Moss presents creation by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Jose Manuel Abel, 46, smokes a cigarette as he waits to catch a flight to Munich at El Prat airport in Barcelona June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Unemployed Antonia Rodriguez, 44, smokes in an apartment of an occupied building in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A man works at the site of a rare earth metals mine at Nancheng county, Jiangxi province, China, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A worker smokes during a break after digging graves ahead of a ceremony at a memorial centre for Srebrenica Massacre victims in Potocari July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A worker smokes on the steel frame at a construction site in Hefei, Anhui province, China, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A miner smokes a cigarette during a break at a coal mine in Changzhi, Shanxi province, China, November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

An elderly man smokes a cigarette outside his flooded home in a slum just outside Bangkok November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A homeless person smokes a cigarette as he waits for a free meal during a charity food distribution operated by "Les Restos Du Coeur" (Restaurants of the Heart) in Strasbourg November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A Syrian soldier smokes at the military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Shop attendants take a smoke on the street as people walk by their clothing store in Madrid April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A girl smokes a cigarette before the arrival of Greek Socialist PASOK party leader Evangelos Venizelos during a rally in Athens May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A U.S. soldier from 2-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade holds his cigarette out the door of a hooch (living quarters) at Michigan Base in the Pesh Valley in Afghanistan's Kunar Province August 3, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

