Photographing Syria: Bassam Khabieh
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A rebel fighter gestures as he runs across a street in Mleha suburb of Damascus, during what the rebel fighters said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 2, 2014....more
A boy writes on a dusty mirror in a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A fighter, whose face was wounded during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, carries his friend, a Free Syrian Army fighter, during his wedding ceremony in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 19,...more
A youth pushes pink couches on a cart in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man carries a child that survived from under debris in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Residents react and gesture to the sky, during what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man inspects a shirt of his dead son, who died the day before, after an airstrike in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children ride on a makeshift merry-go-round made from remnants of Russian bombs at a basement in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha October 16, 2013. Abou Ali al-Bitar is using remnants of weapons including rockets,...more
The body of a dead girl is seen after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria October 30, 2015. At least 40 people were killed and about 100 wounded after Syrian government forces...more
Ten-year-old Hadeel asks people for help to pay a medical bill beside her father who had his right foot amputated due to diabetes and a lack of access to insulin. Hadeel remains determined to go to school despite the risks and the shelling. �I want...more
Residents look for survivors under debris after what activists say were four air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A fire trail is seen during clashes between forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the Army of Islam fighters, on the eastern mountains of Qalamoun overlooking the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria October 1, 2015....more
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus May 6, 2015. ...more
Men carry a body of a boy, removed from under rubble, at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children play in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man rides a motorbike through a damaged site from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Medics treat injured people inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Survivors' handprints mark a dust covered wall in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam...more
Bodies of people activists say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region are seen in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. Syrian activists said at least 213 people, including women and children, were killed in a nerve gas attack by...more
Children whosurvived, what activists said, was the August 2013 chemical attack on eastern Ghouta of Damascus, attend a ceremony marking the second year after the chemical attack in Zamalka, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria September 29, 2015....more
Employees work inside a garment factory in the besieged town of Douma, near Damascus, Syria, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy fills a container with water in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man holds a child that he said survived shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, along a street in Duma neighborhood in Damascus, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Prosthesis are seen at a welfare workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus October 24, 2013. The center produces prosthesis from different materials including remnants of weapons, plastic mannequins and water barrels, and offer them to physically...more
A girl is being evacuated from a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Nour, a 9 year-old girl, who lives in the rebel-held neighborhood of Jobar in Damascus, plays on an inflatable slide in the neighboring suburb of Hamouriyeh, where they came to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the...more
An injured student rests inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A rebel fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion takes up position behind sandbags in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A burnt lamp is seen inside a damaged house in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Men hold up a baby saved from under rubble, who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A student stands in front of others as they attend a class inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Rebel fighters take part in a military display as part of a graduation ceremony at a camp in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria July 12, 2015. The newly graduated rebel fighters, who went through military training, will join the the Free Syrian...more
A man carries an injured girl after what activists said were five air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy sits on a wheel in front of the bullet-riddled facade of a mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A father reacts while trying to search for his daughters under the rubble at a site hit by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam...more
An injured boy who is undergoing surgery, after he was injured in what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, rests inside a field hospital in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 5, 2015....more
Damaged buildings are pictured during a sandstorm in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
