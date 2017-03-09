Photos of the week
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
New York Police Department officers arrest a woman who was taking part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's Day in New York, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tatiana Rocha, baths her son Kaleth Heredia, 2, a neurological patient being treated with anticonvulsants, at their house in Caracas, Venezuela February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Seagulls and rock-fishing couple, Arie and Zakiyyah Widodo are sprayed by a large wave breaking against the rocks near Sydney's Bronte Beach, Australia, February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron Bunch
People stand outside the Walled Off hotel, which was opened by street artist Banksy, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem March 3, 2017. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
A displaced Iraqi with his son prepares to get on a truck to be carried to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Relatives of a suspected drug pusher, who was shot and killed by unidentified men, react upon learning that their kin was killed in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A splash of blood on the street where two men in their 20s were shot dead Wednesday night while sitting in a car in a Stockholm suburb Kista, where feuds between criminal gangs fighting over territory have taken place, police officials said, in...more
An unidentified competitor jumps during training for the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Acid attack survivors wait in the back stage prior to participate in a fashion show titled �Beauty Redefined� organized by ActionAid Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A musician plays the guitar while holding a baby during a march on International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mexico, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A view of a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A member of the U.S. Air Force smokes at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A disabled Iraqi girl who flees her home waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY TPX IMAGES...more
Young girls collect sugar cane husks for cooking and heating fuel in Charsadda, Pakistan March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
American army vehicles drive north of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A rocket is launching as models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Fashion Week in Paris, France March 7, 2017....more
People enjoy fireworks exploding from a traditional bull known as "Torito" during the annual celebration of San Juan de Dios festivity in Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico March 8, 2017. Picture taken on March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos...more
