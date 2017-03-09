Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Mar 9, 2017 | 8:55pm GMT

Photos of the week

A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 20
New York Police Department officers arrest a woman who was taking part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's Day in New York, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department officers arrest a woman who was taking part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's Day in New York, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
New York Police Department officers arrest a woman who was taking part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's Day in New York, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 20
Tatiana Rocha, baths her son Kaleth Heredia, 2, a neurological patient being treated with anticonvulsants, at their house in Caracas, Venezuela February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Tatiana Rocha, baths her son Kaleth Heredia, 2, a neurological patient being treated with anticonvulsants, at their house in Caracas, Venezuela February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Tatiana Rocha, baths her son Kaleth Heredia, 2, a neurological patient being treated with anticonvulsants, at their house in Caracas, Venezuela February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 20
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
4 / 20
A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Close
5 / 20
Seagulls and rock-fishing couple, Arie and Zakiyyah Widodo are sprayed by a large wave breaking against the rocks near Sydney's Bronte Beach, Australia, February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron Bunch

Seagulls and rock-fishing couple, Arie and Zakiyyah Widodo are sprayed by a large wave breaking against the rocks near Sydney's Bronte Beach, Australia, February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron Bunch

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Seagulls and rock-fishing couple, Arie and Zakiyyah Widodo are sprayed by a large wave breaking against the rocks near Sydney's Bronte Beach, Australia, February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron Bunch
Close
6 / 20
People stand outside the Walled Off hotel, which was opened by street artist Banksy, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem March 3, 2017. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

People stand outside the Walled Off hotel, which was opened by street artist Banksy, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem March 3, 2017. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
People stand outside the Walled Off hotel, which was opened by street artist Banksy, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem March 3, 2017. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 20
A displaced Iraqi with his son prepares to get on a truck to be carried to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A displaced Iraqi with his son prepares to get on a truck to be carried to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A displaced Iraqi with his son prepares to get on a truck to be carried to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
8 / 20
Relatives of a suspected drug pusher, who was shot and killed by unidentified men, react upon learning that their kin was killed in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Relatives of a suspected drug pusher, who was shot and killed by unidentified men, react upon learning that their kin was killed in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Relatives of a suspected drug pusher, who was shot and killed by unidentified men, react upon learning that their kin was killed in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
9 / 20
A splash of blood on the street where two men in their 20s were shot dead Wednesday night while sitting in a car in a Stockholm suburb Kista, where feuds between criminal gangs fighting over territory have taken place, police officials said, in Stockholm, Sweden, March 9, 2017. TT NEWS AGENCY/Pontus Lundahl via REUTERS

A splash of blood on the street where two men in their 20s were shot dead Wednesday night while sitting in a car in a Stockholm suburb Kista, where feuds between criminal gangs fighting over territory have taken place, police officials said, in...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A splash of blood on the street where two men in their 20s were shot dead Wednesday night while sitting in a car in a Stockholm suburb Kista, where feuds between criminal gangs fighting over territory have taken place, police officials said, in Stockholm, Sweden, March 9, 2017. TT NEWS AGENCY/Pontus Lundahl via REUTERS
Close
10 / 20
An unidentified competitor jumps during training for the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

An unidentified competitor jumps during training for the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
An unidentified competitor jumps during training for the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
11 / 20
Acid attack survivors wait in the back stage prior to participate in a fashion show titled �Beauty Redefined� organized by ActionAid Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Acid attack survivors wait in the back stage prior to participate in a fashion show titled �Beauty Redefined� organized by ActionAid Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Acid attack survivors wait in the back stage prior to participate in a fashion show titled �Beauty Redefined� organized by ActionAid Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
12 / 20
A musician plays the guitar while holding a baby during a march on International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mexico, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A musician plays the guitar while holding a baby during a march on International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mexico, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A musician plays the guitar while holding a baby during a march on International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mexico, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
13 / 20
A view of a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A view of a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A view of a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
14 / 20
A member of the U.S. Air Force smokes at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A member of the U.S. Air Force smokes at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A member of the U.S. Air Force smokes at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
15 / 20
A disabled Iraqi girl who flees her home waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A disabled Iraqi girl who flees her home waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY TPX IMAGES...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A disabled Iraqi girl who flees her home waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
16 / 20
Young girls collect sugar cane husks for cooking and heating fuel in Charsadda, Pakistan March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Young girls collect sugar cane husks for cooking and heating fuel in Charsadda, Pakistan March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Young girls collect sugar cane husks for cooking and heating fuel in Charsadda, Pakistan March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
17 / 20
American army vehicles drive north of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

American army vehicles drive north of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
American army vehicles drive north of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
18 / 20
A rocket is launching as models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Fashion Week in Paris, France March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A rocket is launching as models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Fashion Week in Paris, France March 7, 2017....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A rocket is launching as models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Fashion Week in Paris, France March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
19 / 20
People enjoy fireworks exploding from a traditional bull known as "Torito" during the annual celebration of San Juan de Dios festivity in Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico March 8, 2017. Picture taken on March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

People enjoy fireworks exploding from a traditional bull known as "Torito" during the annual celebration of San Juan de Dios festivity in Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico March 8, 2017. Picture taken on March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
People enjoy fireworks exploding from a traditional bull known as "Torito" during the annual celebration of San Juan de Dios festivity in Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico March 8, 2017. Picture taken on March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

Next Slideshows

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

09 Mar 2017
The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons....

09 Mar 2017
Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

09 Mar 2017
International Women's Day

International Women's Day

Events marking International Women's Day around the world.

09 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast