Photos of the week

A splash of blood on the street where two men in their 20s were shot dead Wednesday night while sitting in a car in the Stockholm suburb of Kista, where feuds between criminal gangs fighting over territory have taken place, police officials said, in...more

A splash of blood on the street where two men in their 20s were shot dead Wednesday night while sitting in a car in the Stockholm suburb of Kista, where feuds between criminal gangs fighting over territory have taken place, police officials said, in Stockholm, Sweden. TT NEWS AGENCY/Pontus Lundahl

Close