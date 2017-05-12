Photos of the week

Aksha Yakub Rasool, 2, sits on her mother Bilkis Bano's (R) knee during a press conference in New Delhi, India May 8, 2017. Bilkis was gang raped and fourteen of her relatives, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed during religious riots...more

Aksha Yakub Rasool, 2, sits on her mother Bilkis Bano's (R) knee during a press conference in New Delhi, India May 8, 2017. Bilkis was gang raped and fourteen of her relatives, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed during religious riots that broke out in Gujarat in 2002. Last week a court in Mumbai upheld the conviction of 11 men to life in prison for the rape and murder. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

