Photos of the week
Buddhists carry candles as they pray during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand, May 10, 2017. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Athit...more
An opposition supporter clashes with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters gather before a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Scarlet ibis fly near the banks of a mangrove swamp located at the mouth of the Calcoene River on the coast of Amapa state, northern Brazil, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college Anastasia Shevtsova (R) and Yulia Lyakhovykh do leg-splits as they study for an exam and a performance by the graduates at the State Theatre of Opera and Ballet, at the college's campus in the...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a gala match of the hockey teams of the Night League at the Shayba Olympic Arena in Sochi, Russia, May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool
A mural signed by "TV Boy" and depicting Pope Francis and U.S. President Donald Trump kissing, is seen on a wall in downtown Rome, Italy May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Aksha Yakub Rasool, 2, sits on her mother Bilkis Bano's (R) knee during a press conference in New Delhi, India May 8, 2017. Bilkis was gang raped and fourteen of her relatives, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed during religious riots...more
An AH-64D Apache attack helicopter flies in front of a wall of fire during the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, U.S. on May 6, 2017. Picture taken on May 6, 2017. Jorge...more
A young girl looks at artwork attributed to street artist Banksy, depicting a workman chipping away at one of the 12 stars on the European Union, seen on a wall in the ferry port of Dover, Britain, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
South Chungcheong governor An Hee-jung kisses South Korea's president-elect Moon Jae-in at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyunghoon
Russian servicemen parade with tanks during the 72nd anniversary of the end of World War II on the Red Square in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Inmate Kristina Hazelett, 35, plays with a dog in a cell at the MCSO Animal Safe Haven (MASH) Unit in a former jail that has become a shelter for abused and neglected animals seized in Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigations, in Phoenix,...more
Students from the MDQ Academy Islamic School participate in daily prayers while students from Saint Anthony's High School observe during a field trip at the Roman Catholic school in Huntington, New York, U.S., April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon...more
The faithful from Venezuela hold crosses with names of people who died during protests in Venezuela, during the Regina Coeli prayer led by Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, reacts as he gets on a bus after a campaign event in Leeds, Britain May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A boy works at a aluminum utensils factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Members of Iraqi Rapid response forces look at an air strike during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul, Iraq, May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
President Donald Trump returns from a weekend at his New Jersey golf estate home via Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, France May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
