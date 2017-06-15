Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jun 15, 2017 | 7:50pm BST

Photos of the week

A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 20
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 20
Baraka Lusambo, 7, a Tanzanian with albinism who had an arm chopped off in a witchcraft-driven attack, puts on his shirt during a prosthetic fitting while he sucks on his lollipop, at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Baraka Lusambo, 7, a Tanzanian with albinism who had an arm chopped off in a witchcraft-driven attack, puts on his shirt during a prosthetic fitting while he sucks on his lollipop, at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 30, 2017....more

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Baraka Lusambo, 7, a Tanzanian with albinism who had an arm chopped off in a witchcraft-driven attack, puts on his shirt during a prosthetic fitting while he sucks on his lollipop, at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 20
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline, during the ongoing fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline, during the ongoing fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline, during the ongoing fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
4 / 20
Trump advisers Steve Bannon (back L) and Jared Kushner (back R) listen as President Donald Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House in Washington, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump advisers Steve Bannon (back L) and Jared Kushner (back R) listen as President Donald Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House in Washington, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Trump advisers Steve Bannon (back L) and Jared Kushner (back R) listen as President Donald Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House in Washington, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 20
Dalyan Johnston, 14, (L-R) Lisa Rubio, 51, and Isabel Balboa, 50, pose for a portrait during the Resist March against President Donald Trump in West Hollywood, California, U.S., June 11, 2017. Balboa said: "He's not going to change so we're going to change America because he's not going to change us." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Dalyan Johnston, 14, (L-R) Lisa Rubio, 51, and Isabel Balboa, 50, pose for a portrait during the Resist March against President Donald Trump in West Hollywood, California, U.S., June 11, 2017. Balboa said: "He's not going to change so we're going to...more

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Dalyan Johnston, 14, (L-R) Lisa Rubio, 51, and Isabel Balboa, 50, pose for a portrait during the Resist March against President Donald Trump in West Hollywood, California, U.S., June 11, 2017. Balboa said: "He's not going to change so we're going to change America because he's not going to change us." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 20
Coal workers travel on the back of their lorry in Barsana, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Coal workers travel on the back of their lorry in Barsana, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Coal workers travel on the back of their lorry in Barsana, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
7 / 20
A teenager holds a cooker at a camp for people displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, in Ain Issa, Syria June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A teenager holds a cooker at a camp for people displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, in Ain Issa, Syria June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A teenager holds a cooker at a camp for people displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, in Ain Issa, Syria June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 20
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives as the jury deliberates during his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives as the jury deliberates during his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives as the jury deliberates during his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
9 / 20
Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg, Russia, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg, Russia, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg, Russia, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
10 / 20
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 20
Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia, June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia, June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia, June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
12 / 20
A couple laugh as they cuddle on a sofa looking at the neon signs and artworks in God's Own Junkyard gallery and cafe in London, Britain, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

A couple laugh as they cuddle on a sofa looking at the neon signs and artworks in God's Own Junkyard gallery and cafe in London, Britain, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A couple laugh as they cuddle on a sofa looking at the neon signs and artworks in God's Own Junkyard gallery and cafe in London, Britain, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Close
13 / 20
Khan Agha, 28, sits in a swimming pool during his practice in Kabul, Afghanistan May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Khan Agha, 28, sits in a swimming pool during his practice in Kabul, Afghanistan May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Khan Agha, 28, sits in a swimming pool during his practice in Kabul, Afghanistan May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
14 / 20
Adamu Mohammed, 23, a member of the local militia group known as CJTF, poses for a portrait in a compound in the city of Maiduguri, northern Nigeria June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Adamu Mohammed, 23, a member of the local militia group known as CJTF, poses for a portrait in a compound in the city of Maiduguri, northern Nigeria June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Adamu Mohammed, 23, a member of the local militia group known as CJTF, poses for a portrait in a compound in the city of Maiduguri, northern Nigeria June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
15 / 20
Dancers perform during a general rehearsal of "Kreatur" (Creature) by German choreographer Sasha Waltz in collaboration with artist and fashion designer Iris van Herpen and light designer Urs Schoenebaum in Berlin, Germany June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Dancers perform during a general rehearsal of "Kreatur" (Creature) by German choreographer Sasha Waltz in collaboration with artist and fashion designer Iris van Herpen and light designer Urs Schoenebaum in Berlin, Germany June 8, 2017....more

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Dancers perform during a general rehearsal of "Kreatur" (Creature) by German choreographer Sasha Waltz in collaboration with artist and fashion designer Iris van Herpen and light designer Urs Schoenebaum in Berlin, Germany June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
16 / 20
French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte vote in the first of two rounds of parliamentary elections in Le Touquet, France, June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte vote in the first of two rounds of parliamentary elections in Le Touquet, France, June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte vote in the first of two rounds of parliamentary elections in Le Touquet, France, June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool
Close
17 / 20
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open final against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in Paris, France, June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open final against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in Paris, France, June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open final against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in Paris, France, June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
18 / 20
A woman kneels at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 8, 2017. The sign reads: "No more blood." REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A woman kneels at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 8, 2017. The sign reads: "No more blood." REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A woman kneels at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 8, 2017. The sign reads: "No more blood." REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
19 / 20
A Babyclon Animatronic baby has its batteries recharged during the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair featuring hyperrealist silicone and vinyl babies, known as "Reborns", in Bilbao, northern Spain, June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West

A Babyclon Animatronic baby has its batteries recharged during the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair featuring hyperrealist silicone and vinyl babies, known as "Reborns", in Bilbao, northern Spain, June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A Babyclon Animatronic baby has its batteries recharged during the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair featuring hyperrealist silicone and vinyl babies, known as "Reborns", in Bilbao, northern Spain, June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The vigilantes fighting Boko Haram

The vigilantes fighting Boko Haram

Next Slideshows

The vigilantes fighting Boko Haram

The vigilantes fighting Boko Haram

Faces from Nigeria's 30,000-strong Civilian Joint Task Force, which has helped the military push the militant Islamists from towns across Borno over the last...

15 Jun 2017
London apartment block fire

London apartment block fire

A blaze engulfed a 24-storey housing block in central London, trapping residents as they slept and killing at least 12 people in an inferno that the fire...

15 Jun 2017
Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Venezuelans adjust to the daily reality of running street protests against President Maduro.

14 Jun 2017
Displaced from Raqqa

Displaced from Raqqa

As the Raqqa offensive to retake the Syrian stronghold of Islamic State, tens of thousands of people have been uprooted by the fighting.

14 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast