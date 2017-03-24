Photos of the week
A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People cross a flooded street after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima, Peru March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pard
Women carrying babies queue as they try to buy diapers outside a pharmacy in Caracas, Venezuela March 18, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man who claimed to be from Sudan who kept saying "I just want to be safe" is told to stop by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer telling him "Stop, you are already in Canada" after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border leading into...more
A man peers out from a bar on Saint Patrick's day in Manhattan, New York, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, arrives covered with mud at a checkpoint to be transfer to the Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul, Iraq, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A woman lies injured after a shooting incident on Westminster Bridge in London, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People make hearts with their fingers during a ceremony outside the Bourse, commemorating the first anniversary of the bomb attacks in Brussels metro and the Belgian international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2017....more
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Boys play in an abandoned car in the yard of The al-Shawkani Foundation for Orphans Care in Sanaa, Yemen, February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A little boy waits for the start of a rally with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump meets with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Contestants sing as they begin their routine during the annual Ingoma traditional Zulu dance competition in Durban, South Africa, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A boy cries as a leech is applied on his foot during a leech therapy in Srinagar March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Eleven-month-old Sakeena sleeps in a hammock on the promenade next to a lake in Mumbai, India, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, Iraq, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
The body of a dead migrant is seen on board an inflatable boat of Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms during a search and rescue operation in central Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A projection wishing singer and war time sweetheart Vera Lynn a happy birthday is projected on to the cliffs at Dover, Britain, March 17, 2017. Decca Records handout via REUTERS
A man smashes a television at a rage room in Cairo, Egypt, March 19, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A staff member uses a projector to display the knitting pattern at the Adidas Knit for You store in Berlin, Germany March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
