Photos of the week
An interior view shows a flat in an old five-storey apartment building, which is demolished as part of the city authorities' project, in Moscow, Russia, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul, Iraq, May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched during a test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
Workers clean the floor next to empty shelves and refrigerators in a supermarket after it was looted in San Cristobal, Venezuela May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
A vehicle that struck pedestrians in Times Square and later crashed is seen on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Matthew Moore, who supports taking down Confederate monuments, came to watch construction crew working to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T Beauregard at the entrance to City Park in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Cheryl...more
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish girl stands around a bonfire as she celebrates the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in the city of Ashdod, Israel May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
French President Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux during the handover ceremony in Paris, France, May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Students training to be flight attendants hold books on their heads, chopsticks in their mouths, and papers in between their knees, as they take part in a standing posture practice at a vocational school in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China May 4,...more
Angel Peng, 8, who injured her hand in a scalding accident when she was nine months old, poses for a photograph wearing a 3D-printed prosthetic hand designed and built by engineer Chang Hsien-Liang, in Taoyuan, Taiwan, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone...more
Mexican national Adalberto Magana-Gonzalez, 44, waits to be processed after being taken into custody by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Fugitive Operations team in Santa Ana, California, May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough reacts after being crowned 2017 Miss USA. REUTERS/David Becker
Mexican migrant farmworkers Jesus Martin Ley Lugo, 27, (R) and Rogelio Garcia Parria, 20, who both have H-2A visas, eat during a break while harvesting romaine lettuce in King City, California, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/ Dan Kitwood/Pool
Two Indonesian men, who were later sentenced to 85 lashes of the cane for having sex together, are escorted by police into an Islamic court in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
A kangaroo looks on as golfers walk down the first fairway at Gold Creek Golf Club in Canberra, Australia, May 17, 2017. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS
Palestinian school girls run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A television plays a news report on U.S. President Donald Trump's recent Oval Office meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as night falls on offices and the entrance of the West Wing White House in Washington, U.S. May 15, 2017....more
Pilgrims attend a candlelight vigil at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic at Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
