Photos of the week
A man who was set on fire by people accusing him of stealing during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro runs amidst opposition supporters in Caracas, Venezuela, May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Two women wrapped in thermal blankets stand near the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, Britain, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
President Donald Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ismail Zulfic, 6-year old armless swimmer jumps in water in Olympic Pool Otoka in Sarajevo, May 18, 2017. Zulfic was born without arms and with a foot deformity and overcame his fear of the water to win a gold medal at a regional swimming...more
A demonstrator runs near a burning barricade during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Qairawan, west of Mosul, Iraq May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl's face is covered by a white powder after blowing on it, while participating in a game during a religious festival honouring patron saint Santa Rita de Cascia in Paranaque city, metro Manila, Philippines May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives with the pageboys and flower girls for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool
70th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the TV series "Top of the Lake : China Girl" presented as part of 70th Anniversary Events - Cannes, France. 23/05/2017. Cast members Gwendoline Christie, Nicole Kidman and Elisabeth Moss pose....more
People rush out of the Arndale shopping centre as it is evacuated in Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Doctors wrap a child's burnt skin with sterilised tilapia fish skin at Dr. Jose Frota Institute in the northeastern costal city of Fortaleza, Brazil, May 3, 2017. Researchers in Brazil are experimenting with a new treatment for severe burns using the...more
A soldier from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (Old Guard) takes part in "Flags-in", where a flag is placed at each of the 284,000 headstones at Arlington National Cemetery, ahead of Memorial Day, in Arlington, Virginia, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Government troops are seen during an assault on insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, in Marawi City, southern Philippines May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Big cat trainer Alexander Lacey rests on a lion as he performs for the last time during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Clowns participate in a parade during Clown Day celebrations in Lima, Peru May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A cow walks amidst the debris of burnt houses after recent wildfires in the Siberian settlement of Strelka, located on the bank of the Angara River in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Presidential Guard soldiers wave a Venezuelan flag on the roof of a building, during a gathering of supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron before a lunch ahead of a NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
