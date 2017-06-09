Photos of the week
Riot security forces catch fire during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, June 1, 2017....more
A U.S. border patrol agent patrols a trail along the Rio Grande river at the border between United States and Mexico, in Roma, Texas, May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A boy looks as he is being rushed to a hospital after he was injured by crossfire during clashes between pro-government fighters and Houthi fighters in the southwestern city of Taiz, Yemen June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Former FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Russian Federation Efforts to Interfere in the 2016 U.S. Elections" on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A man carries his daughter on his back after fleeing their home due to fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul's al-Zanjili's district in Iraq June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Boys swim in a stream during a heatwave in Islamabad, Pakistan June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A college graduate holds flowers and a balloon while attending Iftar, a meal Muslims eat after sunset during Ramadan, outside Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A woman shouts slogans at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2017. Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a bakery during an election campaign visit to Fleetwood, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation "The Convenience Store (8 'til Late)," which recreates a New York convenience store but with all the products made of felt at The Standard, High Line in Manhattan, New York, June 5, 2017....more
LED lights glow from a cluster of 10 hydroponic climate controlled farms housed in repurposed 320-square-foot metal shipping containers where entrepreneur farmers enrolled in the "Square Roots" farming program are growing and selling a variety of...more
Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during the ceremony of launching the Agricultural and Livestock Plan 2017/2018, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The Soyuz MS-03 capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Oleg Novitskiy of Russia and Thomas Pesquet of France is silhouetted against the sun as it descends beneath a parachute just before landing in a remote area outside the...more
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with former United States President Barack Obama at a restaurant during Obama's visit to address the Montreal Chamber of Commerce, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 5, 2017. Prime Minister's Office/Handout...more
Participants of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) gather near an electronic screen showing Russian President Vladimir Putin, who speaks during a session of the forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei...more
Andrea Constand walks from the courtroom after testifying at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool
A girl protects herself from garbage and dust, raised by a gust of wind, in a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
