Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jul 14, 2017 | 9:55pm BST

Photos of the week

A full moon rises over the Temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A full moon rises over the Temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A full moon rises over the Temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
1 / 20
A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
2 / 20
A girl rests on a rickshaw (parked along a street in Karachi Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A girl rests on a rickshaw (parked along a street in Karachi Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A girl rests on a rickshaw (parked along a street in Karachi Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
3 / 20
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 20
Opposition supporters affected by tear gas reacts next to members of the security forces during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Opposition supporters affected by tear gas reacts next to members of the security forces during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Opposition supporters affected by tear gas reacts next to members of the security forces during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
5 / 20
Madonna embraces her son, David Banda ahead of the opening of the Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Madonna embraces her son, David Banda ahead of the opening of the Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Madonna embraces her son, David Banda ahead of the opening of the Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
6 / 20
A man takes a ride on a police wrecker in the Schanze district of Hamburg following the G20 summit. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A man takes a ride on a police wrecker in the Schanze district of Hamburg following the G20 summit. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A man takes a ride on a police wrecker in the Schanze district of Hamburg following the G20 summit. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
7 / 20
Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 20
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action during the 178-km Stage 10 from Perigueux to Bergerac, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action during the 178-km Stage 10 from Perigueux to Bergerac, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action during the 178-km Stage 10 from Perigueux to Bergerac, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
9 / 20
A herd of elephants cross a road that passes through the flooded Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A herd of elephants cross a road that passes through the flooded Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A herd of elephants cross a road that passes through the flooded Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
10 / 20
A child throws bits of wood onto a bonfire during the Twelfth of July celebrations held by members of Loyalist Orders in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A child throws bits of wood onto a bonfire during the Twelfth of July celebrations held by members of Loyalist Orders in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A child throws bits of wood onto a bonfire during the Twelfth of July celebrations held by members of Loyalist Orders in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
11 / 20
A Gambian soldier plays the piano inside a house in former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. REUTERS/Emma Farge

A Gambian soldier plays the piano inside a house in former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. REUTERS/Emma Farge

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A Gambian soldier plays the piano inside a house in former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. REUTERS/Emma Farge
Close
12 / 20
A girl mourns during the funeral of Aaquib Gul, who according to local media, was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces at the Radbugh Village of Budgam District, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A girl mourns during the funeral of Aaquib Gul, who according to local media, was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces at the Radbugh Village of Budgam District, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A girl mourns during the funeral of Aaquib Gul, who according to local media, was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces at the Radbugh Village of Budgam District, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
13 / 20
Pro-democracy activists continue their sit-in demanding the release of Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo, outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-democracy activists continue their sit-in demanding the release of Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo, outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Pro-democracy activists continue their sit-in demanding the release of Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo, outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
14 / 20
Genesis Villella (C), and twins Delilah and Peter Vega, children of New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer Miosotis Familia, participate during her funeral service for Familia, at the World Changers Church, in the Bronx borough of New York City. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

Genesis Villella (C), and twins Delilah and Peter Vega, children of New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer Miosotis Familia, participate during her funeral service for Familia, at the World Changers Church, in the Bronx borough of New York...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Genesis Villella (C), and twins Delilah and Peter Vega, children of New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer Miosotis Familia, participate during her funeral service for Familia, at the World Changers Church, in the Bronx borough of New York City. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool
Close
15 / 20
Members of Afghan robotics girls team arrive to receive their visas from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Members of Afghan robotics girls team arrive to receive their visas from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Members of Afghan robotics girls team arrive to receive their visas from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
16 / 20
French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndL) and his wife Brigitte (L) tour Napoleon's Tomb with US President Donald Trump (2ndR) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) at Les Invalides museum in Paris, France. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndL) and his wife Brigitte (L) tour Napoleon's Tomb with US President Donald Trump (2ndR) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) at Les Invalides museum in Paris, France. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndL) and his wife Brigitte (L) tour Napoleon's Tomb with US President Donald Trump (2ndR) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) at Les Invalides museum in Paris, France. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
Close
17 / 20
People practise standup paddleboard yoga, or SUP yoga, on the Adriatic coast in Verudela, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

People practise standup paddleboard yoga, or SUP yoga, on the Adriatic coast in Verudela, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
People practise standup paddleboard yoga, or SUP yoga, on the Adriatic coast in Verudela, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
18 / 20
The shadow of a displaced old woman is seen in Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

The shadow of a displaced old woman is seen in Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
The shadow of a displaced old woman is seen in Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
19 / 20
Irene Lasu, 26, a spoken word poet and member of Ana Taban, poses for a photograph in Juba, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Irene Lasu, 26, a spoken word poet and member of Ana Taban, poses for a photograph in Juba, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Irene Lasu, 26, a spoken word poet and member of Ana Taban, poses for a photograph in Juba, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Jul 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Jul 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Jul 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Bastille Day in France

Bastille Day in France

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World War One and France's National Day.

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

Commemorations in Nice, France, where 86 people died a year ago when a man drove a truck at a crowd gathered for Bastille Day celebrations on the waterfront.

Dancing under water

Dancing under water

Synchronized performances from the FINA Aquatics World Championships.

Unlikely animal friendships

Unlikely animal friendships

From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.

The case of Charlie Gard

The case of Charlie Gard

The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but Britain's courts have refused permission on the grounds it would prolong his suffering without any realistic prospect of it helping.

Trump in Paris

Trump in Paris

President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast