Pictures | Fri Jul 21, 2017 | 5:55pm BST

Photos of the week

Giovanni Tocci of Italy competes in the 1m Springboard Diving at the FINA World Championship in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America product showcase event at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Britain's Prince George arrives with his parents at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100m T42 at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A girl rests on a rickshaw (parked along a street in Karachi Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Abbas Yusuf, 23, known as Hyena Man, feeds a hyena on the outskirts of Harar, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A child seen with an open heart surgery scar cries while holding an empty tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes with residents of the Nile island of al-Warraq when security forces attempted to demolish illegal buildings, in the south of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A firefighting truck is seen parked along a firebreak beneath a burning ridge during the Detwiler fire in Mariposa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
An armored vehicle hits demonstrators during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Wes Gerwien, 28, looks out a window of his family home that was covered in fire retardant in Cache Creek, British Columbia, Canada. Residents of the town were forced to evacuate 11 days ago and can now return to their homes. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
A sand-covered loincloth, or mawashi, worn by a sumo wrestler is seen during a training session at Ganjoji Yakushido temple in Nagoya, Japan. The temple is used by sumo wrestlers belonging to the Tomozuna stable as a temporary base for the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) take a selfie in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
An all-girl team from Afghanistan prepares to compete in the first international robot Olympics in Washington. The team was originally denied entry into the U.S. to compete, but participated after President Trump intervened on their behalf. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Khim Hang, 74, sits at her bedroom with a cow which she believes is her reborn husband in Kratie province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
People hold onto windows to avoid a bull, named Trompetero, during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, Spain. Three bulls restrained by a rope are allowed to run through the streets of the village during the annual festival. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Paratroopers of NATO armies take part in "Swift Response 2017" military drill, a part of "Saber Guardian 2017" exercise, at Bezmer airfield, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Zhao Yuqing waits for a Spring Festival ritual hosted by Wang Quanming's family to begin in the early morning, in Anxi, Fujian province, China. Yuqing, a Chinese female blogger who posed as Quanming's Lunar New Year girlfriend, says her experience illustrates the generational tensions over finding a marriage partner in China. Photo taken January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Muyi Xiao

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Switzerland�s Roger Federer poses with the Wimbledon trophy as he celebrates winning the final against Croatia�s Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
