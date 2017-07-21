Photos of the week
Giovanni Tocci of Italy competes in the 1m Springboard Diving at the FINA World Championship in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America product showcase event at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Britain's Prince George arrives with his parents at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100m T42 at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
A girl rests on a rickshaw (parked along a street in Karachi Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Abbas Yusuf, 23, known as Hyena Man, feeds a hyena on the outskirts of Harar, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
A child seen with an open heart surgery scar cries while holding an empty tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes with residents of the Nile island of al-Warraq when security forces attempted to demolish illegal...more
A firefighting truck is seen parked along a firebreak beneath a burning ridge during the Detwiler fire in Mariposa, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An armored vehicle hits demonstrators during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Wes Gerwien, 28, looks out a window of his family home that was covered in fire retardant in Cache Creek, British Columbia, Canada. Residents of the town were forced to evacuate 11 days ago and can now return to their homes. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A sand-covered loincloth, or mawashi, worn by a sumo wrestler is seen during a training session at Ganjoji Yakushido temple in Nagoya, Japan. The temple is used by sumo wrestlers belonging to the Tomozuna stable as a temporary base for the Nagoya...more
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) take a selfie in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An all-girl team from Afghanistan prepares to compete in the first international robot Olympics in Washington. The team was originally denied entry into the U.S. to compete, but participated after President Trump intervened on their behalf....more
Khim Hang, 74, sits at her bedroom with a cow which she believes is her reborn husband in Kratie province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
People hold onto windows to avoid a bull, named Trompetero, during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, Spain. Three bulls restrained by a rope are allowed to run through the streets of the village during the annual festival....more
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Paratroopers of NATO armies take part in "Swift Response 2017" military drill, a part of "Saber Guardian 2017" exercise, at Bezmer airfield, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Zhao Yuqing waits for a Spring Festival ritual hosted by Wang Quanming's family to begin in the early morning, in Anxi, Fujian province, China. Yuqing, a Chinese female blogger who posed as Quanming's Lunar New Year girlfriend, says her experience...more
Switzerland�s Roger Federer poses with the Wimbledon trophy as he celebrates winning the final against Croatia�s Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
