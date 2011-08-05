Photos of the week

Buddhist monk Geshe Tenley laughs as his robes flap in the breeze on the bow of a boat during the release of lobsters back into the ocean on "Chokhor Duchen", or the anniversary of Buddha's turning of the Dharma Wheel, in the waters off Gloucester, Massachusetts August 3, 2011. The group of Buddhists released about 500 lobsters that were caught by commercial lobstermen, after buying the lobsters from a wholesaler who would otherwise have sold the crustaceans to restaurants. Buddhists practice liberation of animals due for slaughter as an expression of compassion for the welfare of all beings and to accumulate karmic merit. It is believed the merits of such acts are multiplied if they are performed on Chokhor Duchen. REUTERS/Brian Snyder