Photos of the week
A construction worker clasps his hands as he sits outside the World Trade Center site in New York August 11, 2011. This image was taken with a Holga lens mounted on a DSLR camera. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A construction worker clasps his hands as he sits outside the World Trade Center site in New York August 11, 2011. This image was taken with a Holga lens mounted on a DSLR camera. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A police officer looks at the body of an unidentified man killed in Guatemala City, August 15, 2011. The man, about 45 years old, was shot from another vehicle on an avenue known as the Periferico, in Zone 7 of the city, according to the police. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A police officer looks at the body of an unidentified man killed in Guatemala City, August 15, 2011. The man, about 45 years old, was shot from another vehicle on an avenue known as the Periferico, in Zone 7 of the city, according to the police. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Aiden Barnett, 2, plays in his family's trailer home at a Federal Emergency Management Agency temporary housing site in Joplin, Missouri August 18, 2011. Residents are still recovering and rebuilding from a devastating tornado that ripped through Joplin in late May, killing nearly 160 people and destroying more than 8,000 homes and other structures. Barnett and his parents were displaced by the tornado and had just received the...more
Aiden Barnett, 2, plays in his family's trailer home at a Federal Emergency Management Agency temporary housing site in Joplin, Missouri August 18, 2011. Residents are still recovering and rebuilding from a devastating tornado that ripped through Joplin in late May, killing nearly 160 people and destroying more than 8,000 homes and other structures. Barnett and his parents were displaced by the tornado and had just received the keys to their temporary home. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Sumo wrestlers prepare for a meal after training during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011. Sumo wrestlers prepare for a meal after training during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan, August 6, 2011. The wrestlers, eager to give back to the community that has hosted their summer training for 20 years,...more
Sumo wrestlers prepare for a meal after training during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011. Sumo wrestlers prepare for a meal after training during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan, August 6, 2011. The wrestlers, eager to give back to the community that has hosted their summer training for 20 years, have returned to the Japanese port district that was devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, just 50 km (31 miles) away from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant which continues to leak radiation. Having the wrestlers return as if it was any other summer is seen by many as a vital step to lift morale as survivors make fragile attempts to rebuild their shattered lives. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A woman fans herself as she waits for the start of a bullfight at the Malagueta bullring in Malaga, southern Spain, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman fans herself as she waits for the start of a bullfight at the Malagueta bullring in Malaga, southern Spain, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The feet of a child are seen as he takes a holy dip in a pond at Kumbheswar Temple during the Janai Purnima festival (Sacred Thread Festival) in Lalitpur, Nepal, August 13, 2011. Janai Purnima is when Hindus take holy baths and change their "sacred threads" in the belief that this will protect and purify them. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The feet of a child are seen as he takes a holy dip in a pond at Kumbheswar Temple during the Janai Purnima festival (Sacred Thread Festival) in Lalitpur, Nepal, August 13, 2011. Janai Purnima is when Hindus take holy baths and change their "sacred threads" in the belief that this will protect and purify them. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
FC Servette's Ishmael Yartey reacts after a missed opportunity during their Super League soccer match against Neuchatel Xamax in Neuchatel, Switzerland, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
FC Servette's Ishmael Yartey reacts after a missed opportunity during their Super League soccer match against Neuchatel Xamax in Neuchatel, Switzerland, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare wears a symbolic lock around his mouth while taking part in an anti-government rally against corruption in New Delhi August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare wears a symbolic lock around his mouth while taking part in an anti-government rally against corruption in New Delhi August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An internally displaced woman gestures inside a war-ravaged Cathedral church building in the old central of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced woman gestures inside a war-ravaged Cathedral church building in the old central of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Tibetan man tries to pick up 'Hada', a kind of ceremonial silk scarf, as he takes part in a competition during a Tibetan horse racing festival in Damxung county of Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A Tibetan man tries to pick up 'Hada', a kind of ceremonial silk scarf, as he takes part in a competition during a Tibetan horse racing festival in Damxung county of Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Students sit in hammocks as they take part in an "antigravity" yoga class at the Om Factory in New York August 16, 2011. "Antigravity" yoga makes use of hammocks to help practitioners gain greater flexibility, allowing for a wider range of yoga poses, according to the workshop's website. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Students sit in hammocks as they take part in an "antigravity" yoga class at the Om Factory in New York August 16, 2011. "Antigravity" yoga makes use of hammocks to help practitioners gain greater flexibility, allowing for a wider range of yoga poses, according to the workshop's website. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Children from public schools in the town of Chatfield, Minnesota, help President Barack Obama get up after he posed with them for a picture, during his bus trip to the Midwest August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Children from public schools in the town of Chatfield, Minnesota, help President Barack Obama get up after he posed with them for a picture, during his bus trip to the Midwest August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Opposition supporters run as anti-riot police officers use coloured water to disperse them in Kireka area, on the outskirts of Uganda's capital Kampala, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/James Akena
Opposition supporters run as anti-riot police officers use coloured water to disperse them in Kireka area, on the outskirts of Uganda's capital Kampala, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/James Akena
Dancers Alexai Geronimo (L) and Lee Gumbs from Rock the Ballet perform for photographers with Edinburgh Castle in the background during a media event for their shows at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland August 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Dancers Alexai Geronimo (L) and Lee Gumbs from Rock the Ballet perform for photographers with Edinburgh Castle in the background during a media event for their shows at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland August 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Villagers attempt to catch a chicken thrown by worshippers into a volcanic crater during the annual Kasada festival at Mount Bromo in Indonesia's East Java province August 15, 2011. Villagers and worshippers throw offerings such livestock and other crops into the volcanic crater of Mount Bromo to give thanks to the Hindu gods for ensuring their safety and prosperity. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Villagers attempt to catch a chicken thrown by worshippers into a volcanic crater during the annual Kasada festival at Mount Bromo in Indonesia's East Java province August 15, 2011. Villagers and worshippers throw offerings such livestock and other crops into the volcanic crater of Mount Bromo to give thanks to the Hindu gods for ensuring their safety and prosperity. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Children try to salvage metal and other parts from damaged vehicles near burning oil tankers, used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, after they were hit by a bomb attack in the outskirts of Landikotal, northwest Pakistan on August 16, 2011. A bomb blast destroyed four trucks carrying fuel for U.S.-led NATO forces in Afghanistan in Pakistan's northwestern tribal region of Khyber, local government officials said....more
Children try to salvage metal and other parts from damaged vehicles near burning oil tankers, used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, after they were hit by a bomb attack in the outskirts of Landikotal, northwest Pakistan on August 16, 2011. A bomb blast destroyed four trucks carrying fuel for U.S.-led NATO forces in Afghanistan in Pakistan's northwestern tribal region of Khyber, local government officials said. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari
Hospital personnel clean an operating table after treating rebels and civilians injured in fighting between Libyan rebels and pro-Gaddafi government forces at the Bir Muammar Hospital near Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Hospital personnel clean an operating table after treating rebels and civilians injured in fighting between Libyan rebels and pro-Gaddafi government forces at the Bir Muammar Hospital near Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A gazelle stands in what local residents say is the bombed out ruins of the compound of Abdullah Al-Senussi, head of the Libyan Intelligence Service and brother in law of Muammar Gaddafi ,Tripoli, August 19, 2011. Picture taken on a guided government tour. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A gazelle stands in what local residents say is the bombed out ruins of the compound of Abdullah Al-Senussi, head of the Libyan Intelligence Service and brother in law of Muammar Gaddafi ,Tripoli, August 19, 2011. Picture taken on a guided government tour. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A girl captures dragonflies in an area where old residential buildings are being demolished to make room for new skyscrapers in Shanghai August 16, 2011. REUTER/Aly Song
A girl captures dragonflies in an area where old residential buildings are being demolished to make room for new skyscrapers in Shanghai August 16, 2011. REUTER/Aly Song
A couple embraces as they sit on a staircase in Times Square in New York August 17, 2011. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A couple embraces as they sit on a staircase in Times Square in New York August 17, 2011. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson