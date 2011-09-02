Photos of the week

Danny Martinez, 36, a patient in drug rehabilitation, helps to move an old man from a wheelchair to his bed, after bathing him at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas, Venezuela, August 27, 2011. This rehabilitation center for drug abusers and the homeless, is funded by a Christian evangelical church, and has been a model for state institutions with the same goals. It is located in the turbulent slum of Coche in Caracas, one of the most violent and chaotic cities in the world. Within its humble surroundings, some 250 men find hope each day living side by side, from the city's youth to the elderly and the infirm. The center has helped more than 20,000 people over the last 15 years. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins