Photos of the week
A journalist tends to a Palestinian youth who was hit in the face with a tear gas canister fired by Israeli security forces during clashes that erupted between Israeli troops and Palestinian stone-throwers at Qalandiya checkpoint September 21, 2011. The clashes erupted after a rally in the nearby West Bank city of Ramallah in support of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' bid for statehood recognition in the United Nations. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
An anti-Gaddafi fighter tries to put out a fire at a burning house believed to belong to a Gaddafi loyalist in Tripoli September 20, 2011. Citizens in the neighborhood burnt several houses belonging to senior military officers they called Gaddafi loyalists. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Christopher J. McGrath works in the Eurodollar pit at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
An elderly woman covers her head with her jacket as it rains while taking refuge in a military zone for people displaced by earthquakes in Cuilapa September 19, 2011. Four earthquakes struck southern Guatemala on Monday within 2 1/2 hours, shaking buildings in the capital and killing three people. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
An Afghan boy carries a chair from the Wazir Akbar Khan hill after the burial ceremony of Burhanuddin Rabbani, former Afghan president and head of the government's peace council in Kabul September 23, 2011. Weeping Afghans gathered under tight security on Friday to bury Rabbani, the government's chief peace negotiator killed this week by a suicide bomber posing as a Taliban envoy with a message about possible talks. After prayers at the presidential palace, a coffin draped in the black, red and green national flag was taken to a hilltop in the Wazir Akbar Khan district for burial. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A tear runs down the face of one-year-old boy Asho as he takes refuge with his family in a camp for flood victims in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 20, 2011. The latest floods, triggered by monsoon rains, have killed more than 300 people, destroyed or damaged 1.4 million houses and flooded 4.5 million acres (1.8 million hectares) since late last month, officials and Western aid groups say. More than 300,000 people have been moved to shelters. Some 800,000 families hit by last year's floods are still homeless. Aid groups have warned of a growing risk of fatal diseases. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Kalyani Das (L), 60, ties her husband Pachugopal, 65, to the metal bars of a train window using a chain and padlocks as they travel from Mallickpur village where they live to Kolkata where she works September 19, 2011. Kalyani Das says her husband suffers from a mental disorder, and she chains her husband to prevent him from abusing her and running away while she works. Das said her husband's condition started about seven years ago because of family problems. Kalyani, who earns 50 Indian Rupees a day ($1.05) working at a roadside eatery, said she wishes for his death so that their suffering could end. She was married to Pachugopal at the age of 10 and has been married for 50 years, Kalyani said. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (R) and her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, (L) eat dinner with their daughter Destiny, 6, at their home in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. The 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' law, which prevented serving US military personnel from disclosing that they were gay, was abolished Tuesday. However, the military does not recognize same-sex marriage, and same-sex couples do not have the same benefits, or protection from being posted separately that heterosexual married couples in the military have. Bautista is being posted to Illinois for three years on Monday. The couple plans to pass the new baby to each other every few months, so she bonds with both mothers. But Bautista doesn't know when it will be possible for her to live with Alejandra and Destiny again. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A member of the Iranian paramilitary group performs during the "Soft War" exhibition in the south of Tehran September 22, 2011. A paramilitary group held the exhibition, which is based on the concept of anti-U.S., anti-Israel and anti-TV channels abroad, to mark the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A man leans on his motorcycle at the Bare Oaks Family Naturist park in Sharon June 18, 2011. The International Naturist Federation says "Naturism is a way of life in harmony with nature, characterized by the practice of communal nudity, with the intention of encouraging respect for oneself, respect for others and for the environment." REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An anti-government protester carries an injured protester during clashes with police in Sanaa September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An emergency worker role playing as a hostage taker holds an axe against a student during an exercise simulating a hostage taking situation at a university in Manila, Philippines, September 22, 2011. Emergency personnel attended the drill as part of efforts to strengthen counter-terrorism and hostage taking response. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Supporters of convicted killer Troy Davis react in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison after learning of a delay in the execution of Davis by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
An indigenous man holds a bow and arrows while police officers prevent confrontations between indigenous and settlers of Yucumo September 22, 2011. The Amazonian ethnic groups which live in the Isiboro Secure territory, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, are completing a 370 miles (595 km) march from Trinidad, in the northern Beni province, to La Paz to protest against a projected 185 mile (298 km) long highway that bisects the protected park in the Amazon forest, activists leading the march said. The protesters, who have a list of demands apart from their rejection of the highway project being financed by Brazil, are entering a rural region with strong sentiments for President Evo Morales, raising the possibility of confrontations on their way to La Paz. The march is on its 37th day. REUTERS/David Mercado (BOLIVIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS ENVIRONMENT)
An aerial view during a media tour by oil company Royal Dutch Shell shows an illegal oil refining site with the runoff from crude oil covering the banks along the Imo river, 30 km (20 miles) west of Nigeria's oil hub city of Port Harcourt, September 22, 2011. Illegal refineries along the Imo river, first discovered in 2009, were cleared in a joint security operation with the government in 2010 but has resurfaced in January 2011, according to a Shell media release during the tour. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
England (L) and Georgia contest a scrum during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match at Otago Stadium in Dunedin September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
A man wears a costume representing a car frame as he rides an escalator in a subway station on World Car Free Day in Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo, Brazil, September 22, 2011. The movement aims to raise awareness of environmental problems caused by the heavy usage of cars in urban areas, and to promote bicycles as a cleaner and more sustainable mode of transport. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators carrying signs march as they are reflected in a mirror in Port-au-Prince September 23, 2011, as Haitian President Michel Martelly is scheduled to speak to the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Demonstrators accuse the United Nations Stabilisation Mission In Haiti (UNSTAMIH), also known as MINUSTAH, for bringing cholera into their country, for the rape and murder of their people and demand for their immediate withdrawal. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
A Jewish settler woman sits outside her caravan home with her child at the unauthorized outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Would-be immigrants rest inside a police van after arriving at the port in Malaga, southern Spain, September 23, 2011. Some 44 would-be immigrants, including 2 women, aboard a zodiac were intercepted off the southern Spanish coast as they were heading to European soil from Africa, authorities said. REUTERS/Jon Nazca