Edition:
United Kingdom

Photos of the week

Friday, September 30, 2011

Revellers run away from a bull during festivities in honour of the patron saint of Masaya, San Jeronimo, south of Managua, Nicaragua, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Friday, September 30, 2011

Revellers run away from a bull during festivities in honour of the patron saint of Masaya, San Jeronimo, south of Managua, Nicaragua, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
1 / 20
Friday, September 30, 2011

NYPD officers receive instructions as they stand near protesters sleeping at Zocatti park, where they are camping out, before demonstrating outside the New York Stock Exchange, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, September 30, 2011

NYPD officers receive instructions as they stand near protesters sleeping at Zocatti park, where they are camping out, before demonstrating outside the New York Stock Exchange, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
2 / 20
Friday, September 30, 2011

A Libyan rebel on crutches fires a rocket propelled grenade while fighting on the front line in Sirte, September 24, 2011 REUTERS/Anis Mili

Friday, September 30, 2011

A Libyan rebel on crutches fires a rocket propelled grenade while fighting on the front line in Sirte, September 24, 2011 REUTERS/Anis Mili

Close
3 / 20
Friday, September 30, 2011

Rescue workers search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building in the old quarters of Delhi, India, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 30, 2011

Rescue workers search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building in the old quarters of Delhi, India, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 20
Friday, September 30, 2011

An abandoned VIP stairway is seen on a road at the airport in Sirte, after it came under the control of anti- Gaddafi fighters, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Friday, September 30, 2011

An abandoned VIP stairway is seen on a road at the airport in Sirte, after it came under the control of anti- Gaddafi fighters, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Close
5 / 20
Friday, September 30, 2011

A resident shuttles tap water using a makeshift raft in a flooded compound in Malabon, north of Metro Manila, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

Friday, September 30, 2011

A resident shuttles tap water using a makeshift raft in a flooded compound in Malabon, north of Metro Manila, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
6 / 20
Friday, September 30, 2011

A model waits backstage before the Alternative Hair Show in Moscow's Kremlin, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Friday, September 30, 2011

A model waits backstage before the Alternative Hair Show in Moscow's Kremlin, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
7 / 20
Friday, September 30, 2011

A wedding couple and their photographers walk past the burning Pulau Bukom offshore petroleum complex of Royal Dutch Shell in Singapore, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Friday, September 30, 2011

A wedding couple and their photographers walk past the burning Pulau Bukom offshore petroleum complex of Royal Dutch Shell in Singapore, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
8 / 20
Friday, September 30, 2011

Students throw stones at riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Friday, September 30, 2011

Students throw stones at riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
9 / 20
Friday, September 30, 2011

A dog rides a wave at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, September 30, 2011

A dog rides a wave at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 20
Friday, September 30, 2011

Women display their hands which are painted red, symbolizing bloodshed, and blue, symbolizing peace, during a demonstration demanding the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Friday, September 30, 2011

Women display their hands which are painted red, symbolizing bloodshed, and blue, symbolizing peace, during a demonstration demanding the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Close
11 / 20
Friday, September 30, 2011

Rescue workers evacuate an injured woman outside Yu Yuan Garden station after a subway train collision in Shanghai, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, September 30, 2011

Rescue workers evacuate an injured woman outside Yu Yuan Garden station after a subway train collision in Shanghai, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
12 / 20
Friday, September 30, 2011

A woman walks on the muddy banks of the Ganges river before taking a holy dip during the Navratri festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Friday, September 30, 2011

A woman walks on the muddy banks of the Ganges river before taking a holy dip during the Navratri festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
13 / 20
Friday, September 30, 2011

President Obama arrives in Seattle, Washington, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 30, 2011

President Obama arrives in Seattle, Washington, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
14 / 20
Friday, September 30, 2011

A Massachusetts cat with two faces that has become the world's longest surviving so called 'janus' feline at 12 years of age, in an undated image obtained September 27, 2011. The cat, who is named Frank and Louie, has two mouths, two noses and three eyes. Frank and Louie have one brain, so the faces react in unison. REUTERS/David Niles/Handout

Friday, September 30, 2011

A Massachusetts cat with two faces that has become the world's longest surviving so called 'janus' feline at 12 years of age, in an undated image obtained September 27, 2011. The cat, who is named Frank and Louie, has two mouths, two noses and three eyes. Frank and Louie have one brain, so the faces react in unison. REUTERS/David Niles/Handout

Close
15 / 20
Friday, September 30, 2011

A man walks past a wallpaper depicting Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi as Napoleon mounted on a horse in downtown Milan, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Friday, September 30, 2011

A man walks past a wallpaper depicting Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi as Napoleon mounted on a horse in downtown Milan, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
16 / 20
Friday, September 30, 2011

Lady Gaga performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Friday, September 30, 2011

Lady Gaga performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
17 / 20
Friday, September 30, 2011

Inmates watch from inside their cells as a man dressed as a devil holds a firecracker during a performance to commemorate 'La Merce', saint patron of prisons, during festivites inside Palma de Mallorca's prison on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Friday, September 30, 2011

Inmates watch from inside their cells as a man dressed as a devil holds a firecracker during a performance to commemorate 'La Merce', saint patron of prisons, during festivites inside Palma de Mallorca's prison on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Close
18 / 20
Friday, September 30, 2011

Residents living near the sea front search for items to salvage near an oil tanker that broke off its anchor and slammed into a row of shanties during Typhoon Nesat, in Baseco town, Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Friday, September 30, 2011

Residents living near the sea front search for items to salvage near an oil tanker that broke off its anchor and slammed into a row of shanties during Typhoon Nesat, in Baseco town, Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
19 / 20
Friday, September 30, 2011

An image taken from the prosecution courtroom evidence screen purports to show Michael Jackson lying on a hospital gurney, shown during opening arguments in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/CNN/Pool

Friday, September 30, 2011

An image taken from the prosecution courtroom evidence screen purports to show Michael Jackson lying on a hospital gurney, shown during opening arguments in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/CNN/Pool

Close
20 / 20

Photos of the week

Photos of the week Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Typhoon Nesat aftermath

Typhoon Nesat aftermath
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

1:05am GMT

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

All Collections

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

1:02am GMT

Trump meets world leaders

All Collections

Trump meets world leaders

Monday, February 13, 2017

Trump dominates awards season

All Collections

Trump dominates awards season

Monday, February 13, 2017

Dogs and cats at Westminster

All Collections

Dogs and cats at Westminster

Monday, February 13, 2017

Best of the Grammys

All Collections

Best of the Grammys

Monday, February 13, 2017

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

Monday, February 13, 2017

World Press Photo Award winners

All Collections

World Press Photo Award winners

Monday, February 13, 2017

View More Slideshows »