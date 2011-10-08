Photos of the week
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man carries his daughter in one hand and a chicken in the other during the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood October 4, 2011. Kaparot is a custom connected to Yom Kippur, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement. The slaughtered chickens are then donated to the poor. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man carries his daughter in one hand and a chicken in the other during the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood October 4, 2011. Kaparot is a custom connected to Yom Kippur, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement. The slaughtered chickens are then donated to the poor. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb thrown by protesters during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. Police fired tear gas at stone-throwing youths in central Athens, where thousands of striking state sector workers marched against cuts the government says are needed to save the nation from bankruptcy. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb thrown by protesters during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. Police fired tear gas at stone-throwing youths in central Athens, where thousands of striking state sector workers marched against cuts the government says are needed to save the nation from bankruptcy. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Libyan Jewish exile David Gerbi (R) reacts after destroying part of the wall at the sealed entrance to Dar Bishi synagogue in Tripoli October 2, 2011. Gerbi said he has dreamed of restoring this synagogue for 10 years, when smoke from New York's burning twin towers evoked one of the most powerful memories of his Libyan childhood. The 12-year-old Gerbi and his family fled Tripoli in 1967 when an Arab-Israeli war stoked anger against...more
Libyan Jewish exile David Gerbi (R) reacts after destroying part of the wall at the sealed entrance to Dar Bishi synagogue in Tripoli October 2, 2011. Gerbi said he has dreamed of restoring this synagogue for 10 years, when smoke from New York's burning twin towers evoked one of the most powerful memories of his Libyan childhood. The 12-year-old Gerbi and his family fled Tripoli in 1967 when an Arab-Israeli war stoked anger against the Jewish state and led to attacks on Jews in his neighbourhood. Muammar Gaddafi expelled the rest of Libya's 38,000 Jews two years later and confiscated their assets. Most Tripoli synagogues have since been destroyed or converted to mosques. Jewish cemeteries have been razed to make way for office blocks on the coast. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Members of the association Women in Peacebuilding Program (WIPNET), pray for peace in Monrovia October 7, 2011. The association was organized by Leymah Gbowee, who is one of three Nobel Peace Laureates this year. Declaring women's rights vital for world peace, the Nobel Committee awarded its annual Peace Prize on Friday to three indomitable female campaigners against war and oppression -- a Yemeni and two Liberians, including that...more
Members of the association Women in Peacebuilding Program (WIPNET), pray for peace in Monrovia October 7, 2011. The association was organized by Leymah Gbowee, who is one of three Nobel Peace Laureates this year. Declaring women's rights vital for world peace, the Nobel Committee awarded its annual Peace Prize on Friday to three indomitable female campaigners against war and oppression -- a Yemeni and two Liberians, including that country's president. Gbowee's Women For Peace movement is credited with helping end the war in 2003. Voters in the West African nation will head to the polls on Tuesday in the second presidential election since the end of fighting that killed more than 200,000 and left its infrastructure in ruins. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A team member (front) is seen as Salma Pathan, 21, a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, performs a stunt as she rides a bike on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi September 29, 2011. The performers earn their livelihood by performing daredevil stunts such as driving their bikes and cars on the walls of the "Well of Death" attraction, which...more
A team member (front) is seen as Salma Pathan, 21, a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, performs a stunt as she rides a bike on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi September 29, 2011. The performers earn their livelihood by performing daredevil stunts such as driving their bikes and cars on the walls of the "Well of Death" attraction, which draws a large number of spectators. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
North Korean children suffering from malnutrition rest in a hospital in Haeju, capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province October 1, 2011. Isolated North Korea has appealed for food aid following the disasters and years of mismanagement. In South Hwanghae province, which traditionally produces about a third of the country's total cereal supply, officials say a savage winter wiped out 65...more
North Korean children suffering from malnutrition rest in a hospital in Haeju, capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province October 1, 2011. Isolated North Korea has appealed for food aid following the disasters and years of mismanagement. In South Hwanghae province, which traditionally produces about a third of the country's total cereal supply, officials say a savage winter wiped out 65 percent of the barley, wheat and potato crops. Then summer floods and storms destroyed 80 percent of the maize harvest, according to the province's governing People's Committee, and may have an impact on the October rice harvest. Only 30 percent of a U.N. food aid target for North Korea has been met so far. The United States and South Korea, the North's two biggest donors before sanctions, have said they won't resume aid until they are satisfied the military-led communist regime will not divert the aid for its own uses and progress is made on disarmament talks. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman runs to extinguish fire at the scene of a suicide attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, October 4, 2011. A truck bomb killed at least 65 people at government buildings in the heart of Somalia's capital, an ambulance worker said, and al Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility for the attack. Witnesses said there was a loud blast at a compound housing four government ministries in the K4 (Kilometre 4) area of the capital...more
A woman runs to extinguish fire at the scene of a suicide attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, October 4, 2011. A truck bomb killed at least 65 people at government buildings in the heart of Somalia's capital, an ambulance worker said, and al Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility for the attack. Witnesses said there was a loud blast at a compound housing four government ministries in the K4 (Kilometre 4) area of the capital Mogadishu, where students had gathered on Tuesday to take exams. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
A man walks across a roof to make repairs to his house which was severely damaged by Typhoons Nesat and Nalgae at a fishing village in Navotas, north of metro Manila, October 5, 2011. Typhoon Nesat and Nalgae killed 76 people, with 29 still missing, and displaced nearly 500,000, about half of whom are in temporary shelter areas, on the main island of Luzon, the national disaster agency said on Wednesday. REUTERS/John Javellana more
A man walks across a roof to make repairs to his house which was severely damaged by Typhoons Nesat and Nalgae at a fishing village in Navotas, north of metro Manila, October 5, 2011. Typhoon Nesat and Nalgae killed 76 people, with 29 still missing, and displaced nearly 500,000, about half of whom are in temporary shelter areas, on the main island of Luzon, the national disaster agency said on Wednesday. REUTERS/John Javellana
Demonstrators are hit by a jet of water during a rally against the public state education system in Santiago October 6, 2011. Chilean students are demanding free and better state education, as well as for an end to profit-making in the public state education system. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators are hit by a jet of water during a rally against the public state education system in Santiago October 6, 2011. Chilean students are demanding free and better state education, as well as for an end to profit-making in the public state education system. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Junior amateur swimmers pose for photographers in the London 2012 Olympics Aquatic Centre in east London October 7, 2011. Competitors competing in next year's schools games finals were able to train in the London 2012 swimming venue ahead of the London 2012 Olympics. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Junior amateur swimmers pose for photographers in the London 2012 Olympics Aquatic Centre in east London October 7, 2011. Competitors competing in next year's schools games finals were able to train in the London 2012 swimming venue ahead of the London 2012 Olympics. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Yemeni Tawakul Karman smiles as she talks on a mobile phone after it was announced that she won the Nobel Peace Prize, in her tent, in Tagheer square in Sanaa October 7, 2011. Karman said on Friday the award was a victory for Yemen's democracy activists and they would not give up until they had won full rights in a "democratic, modern Yemen". REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Yemeni Tawakul Karman smiles as she talks on a mobile phone after it was announced that she won the Nobel Peace Prize, in her tent, in Tagheer square in Sanaa October 7, 2011. Karman said on Friday the award was a victory for Yemen's democracy activists and they would not give up until they had won full rights in a "democratic, modern Yemen". REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Model Kate is painted by artist Emma Hack in central London October 6, 2011. Hack, a leading skin illustrator, is painting naked models in front of visitors to the Art London fair, camouflaging them against a wallpaper background designed by Australian interior designer, Florence Broadhurst. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Model Kate is painted by artist Emma Hack in central London October 6, 2011. Hack, a leading skin illustrator, is painting naked models in front of visitors to the Art London fair, camouflaging them against a wallpaper background designed by Australian interior designer, Florence Broadhurst. REUTERS/Toby Melville
U.S. military officer CPT Padraic Heiliger from Alpha Co, 2nd Battalion 35th Infantry, Task Force "Cacti" lifts a boy while on patrol in a village near Combat Outpost Penich in Khas Kunar district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
U.S. military officer CPT Padraic Heiliger from Alpha Co, 2nd Battalion 35th Infantry, Task Force "Cacti" lifts a boy while on patrol in a village near Combat Outpost Penich in Khas Kunar district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An owner holds his dog as a priest blesses the pet at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2011. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Sao Francisco de Assis, Brazil's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An owner holds his dog as a priest blesses the pet at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2011. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Sao Francisco de Assis, Brazil's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Julieta Gonzalez, 2, takes in the sun as she waits to go into a "Back-to-School" giveaway at the Fred Jordan Mission in Los Angeles, California October 6, 2011. Five thousand homeless and underprivileged children were given new athletic shoes, clothes, backpacks, and haircuts for the new school year. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Julieta Gonzalez, 2, takes in the sun as she waits to go into a "Back-to-School" giveaway at the Fred Jordan Mission in Los Angeles, California October 6, 2011. Five thousand homeless and underprivileged children were given new athletic shoes, clothes, backpacks, and haircuts for the new school year. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple kisses during a march in support of the New York Occupy Wall Street protests outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple kisses during a march in support of the New York Occupy Wall Street protests outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A riot policeman punches Greek photojournalist Tatiana Bolari during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. Police officers attacked several members of the press covering Wednesday's protests, injuring at least two members of the media. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A riot policeman punches Greek photojournalist Tatiana Bolari during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. Police officers attacked several members of the press covering Wednesday's protests, injuring at least two members of the media. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man poses while enjoying a light hearted moment with his friends forming a human pyramid in the waters of the Ganges river in Kolkata October 3, 2011. Devotees had gathered at the river to participate in prayers and rituals during the Durga Puja festival. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man poses while enjoying a light hearted moment with his friends forming a human pyramid in the waters of the Ganges river in Kolkata October 3, 2011. Devotees had gathered at the river to participate in prayers and rituals during the Durga Puja festival. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Tributes to the late Steve Jobs are left outside the Apple Store in London October 6, 2011. Technology and design admirers flocked to Apple stores worldwide on Thursday to express their sorrow at the death of Steve Jobs, the visionary who transformed the daily lives of millions. The Apple co-founder who inspired the Macintosh computer, iPod, iPhone and iPad died on Wednesday at the age of 56 after a long battle with pancreatic...more
Tributes to the late Steve Jobs are left outside the Apple Store in London October 6, 2011. Technology and design admirers flocked to Apple stores worldwide on Thursday to express their sorrow at the death of Steve Jobs, the visionary who transformed the daily lives of millions. The Apple co-founder who inspired the Macintosh computer, iPod, iPhone and iPad died on Wednesday at the age of 56 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He stepped down as Apple chief executive in August. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung decorates a building in the capital Pyongyang early October 5, 2011. Picture taken October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung decorates a building in the capital Pyongyang early October 5, 2011. Picture taken October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj