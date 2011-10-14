Photos of the week
An anti-Gaddafi fighter lays down heavy fire from an apartment window to suppress Gaddafi snipers as they push forward towards the center of Sirte October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
An Egyptian Christian woman mourns on the coffin of Coptic Christian Mina Demian, who was killed during clashes with soldiers and riot police late Sunday, at the morgue of the Coptic Hospital in Cairo October 10, 2011. Egypt's Coptic Christians turned their fury against the army on Monday after at least 25 people were killed when troops broke up a protest, deepening public doubts about the military's ability to steer the country peacefully towards democracy. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A homeless man smokes crack under a bus shelter at a suburban bus station in Mumbai October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A worker collects bird dung on Ballestas island, south of Lima, October 8, 2011. Ballestas, like the other 21 islands along the Peruvian coast, is home to nearly 4 million migratory birds such as guanays, boobies and pelicans whose excrement make up the world's finest natural fertilizer. The bird dung, also known as guano, reached its greatest economic importance in the 19th century as a coveted resource being exported to the United States, England and France. With a current annual production of 20 thousand tons, Peru hopes to benefit mostly small farmers by boosting organic agriculture, the Rural Agrarian Productive Development Program (Agrorural) reported. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman wades through a flooded street in Puerto San Jose in the Escuiltla region, 106 km (66 miles) away from Guatemala City, October 13, 2011. The Guatemalan authorities on Wednesday declared that the country was in "red alert" after a tropical storm called 12E, and local media reported that 18 people have died and thousands are affected by the rains. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A worker leaps over stacked sacks of paddy at a wholesale grain market in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Public housing blocks are seen at Ma On Shan in Hong Kong's rural New Territories September 9, 2011. This southern Chinese city is described as a concrete forest, famous for the number of high rise commercial and residential towers. About 25 percent of the world's tallest 100 residential buildings that stand at least 200 meters tall are in the territory. The world's population is projected to reach 7 billion on October 31, according to official U.N. population projections, presenting what the United Nations Population Fund called both a challenge and an opportunity. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Novice monks at the Dechen Phrodrang Buddhist monastery look down from a hilltop in Bhutan's capital Thimphu on October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A girls sits in a small boat after being evacuated from flooded area in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman cries as she searches for her son near the wreckage of a passenger bus that swerved from the road and fell into the Sunkoshi river bank at Jhagajholi, in Sindhuli district, some 56 miles (90km) from Kathmandu, October 13, 2011. At least 42 passengers were killed and 16 others injured when an overcrowded passenger bus travelling along the BP Highway swerved from the road and fell into the Sunkoshi river bank at Jhagajholi on Thursday morning, according to local media. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Demonstrators are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a rally against the public state education system in Santiago, October 13, 2011. Chilean students are demanding for free and better state education, as well as for an end to profit-making in the public state education system. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Debris flies in the air during heavy fighting between anti-Gaddafi fighters and those loyal to the deposed leader in Sirte October 12, 2011. Fighters loyal to Muammar Gaddafi are now holding out in just two small pockets of his home town Sirte on Wednesday, government commanders said after making gains overnight. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Members of the Occupy Wall St. embrace while awaiting news on whether or not Zuccotti Park will be cleaned on Friday near the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Unmarried men stand in a group as they watch women dance during the Dussehra festival in the remote village of Siyani, where they also live and work in, about 140km (86 miles) west of Gujarat's capital Ahmedabad, October 4, 2011. Siyani is typical of many Indian villages and may be an indicator of things to come as India's male to female ratio declines. The village has some 350 unmarried men over the age of 35 - and hundreds more under 35 - because there aren't enough women to marry. Many women have also left to look elsewhere for grooms with more money and better prospects. Census data released earlier this year revealed there are 914 girls for every 1,000 boys born - a sharp fall since 2001 when the ratio was 933 girls for every 1000 boys. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ukrainian ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko (R) and her daughter Yevhenia attend a session at the Pecherskiy district court in Kiev October 11, 2011. A Ukrainian court on Tuesday sentenced former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko to seven years in prison for abuse of office in relation to a 2009 gas deal with Russia that she brokered, a case regarded widely in the West as politically orchestrated. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A boy looks out from a window on a bus in downtown Ulan Bator, Mongolia, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Model Konain, wearing a creation by the designers from the department of fashion and design at Iqra University, has her dress adjusted before taking to the catwalk during the Fashion Week in Karachi October 8, 2011. The event, sponsored by the Pakistan Fashion Council, runs till October 9. REUTERS/Insiya Syed
A dead seabird is seen on the shore as thick fuel-oil from the stricken container ship Rena fouls beaches at Papamoa, near Tauranga October 12, 2011. The 47,230-tonne Liberian-flagged Rena has been stranded on a reef 12 nautical miles off Tauranga on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island since running aground a week ago and authorities estimated 300 tonnes of oil have escaped from the ship, causing the country's worst environmental disaster in decades. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A comb tied with a rope is pictured inside a one room dwelling in a residential area in Mumbai October 5, 2011. Ten migrant workers who pay a monthly rent of 6,000 rupees ($123) live in a 4.5 x 3 meters (15 x 10 ft.) room. All the occupants who come from the same district of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh are in Mumbai for better job opportunities and work as taxi drivers and manual labourers. According to a 2011 census conducted by the government of India, the population of Mumbai is more than 12 million and there is estimated to be about 20,482 persons per square kilometre. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A pilgrim prays at the Basilica of Our Lady of Aparecida, Brazil's national saint, in the city of Aparecida, 165 km (103 miles) east of Sao Paulo October 12, 2011. The Basilica is Latin America's most popular shrine and one of the world's largest cathedrals. The shrine dates back to 1717, when three fishermen having a run of bad luck cast their nets in the Paraiba River and dragged up a headless statue of the Virgin Mary, venerated as Our Lady of Aparecida and named Brazil's national saint in 1930. Every year millions of Brazilian and foreign pilgrims visit the shrine and about 100,000 people usually attend services in Aparecida commemorating her every October 12. REUTERS/Nacho Doce