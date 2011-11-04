Photos of the week
A polar bear swims underwater in the St-Felicien Wildlife Zoo in St-Felicien, Quebec, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A demonstrator waves a flag as rubbish burns at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, California, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam
A Boeing 767-300ER of Polish LOT airlines makes an emergency landing at Warsaw airport, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester tries to march towards the National Assembly as riot police use water cannons to disperse the rally against the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement (FTA) talks in Seoul, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A woman stops to talk to a neighbor who empties her residence of flood waters in Bangkok's Bang Phlat district, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Airplanes are reflected in flood waters in Bangkok's domestic Don Muang airport at dawn, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Dr. Conrad Murray speaks with a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy in the courtroom during his trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Demonstrators converge on the Port of Oakland, California, during a general strike called by the Occupy Oakland movement, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A teacher helps a student to stretch during a physical training session in Peking Opera at an art school affliated to Shenyang Normal University in Shenyang, Liaoning province, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A foreign soldier investigates the crater caused by an explosion at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A model lies on the catwalk as part of the show as they present creations by designer Mary Ma and Mark Cheung's Haute Couture 2012 Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Russian servicemen in historical uniforms take part in a military parade rehearsal in Moscow's Red Square, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A man drinks water on a mattress floating along a flooded street in central Bangkok, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A door remains standing around rubble after buildings collapsed during the earthquake, in Guvecli village, Turkey, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Children dressed in Halloween costumes look at a crime scene in a neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, October 31, 2011. A municipal police officer and his mother were shot dead at her house by a group of hitmen, according to local media REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People run down the sidewalk as it snows in New York, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A Hindu devotee offers prayers to the Sun god along the shores of the Arabian Sea during the "Chhat" festival in Mumbai, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Spanish dancer Judith Mata performs during the "De lo natural" play of the International Festival of Contemporary Dance, Mes de Danza 18 (Month of Dance 18), in the Andalusian capital Seville, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Anti-government protesters shout slogans demanding the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh during a sit in calling to take Saleh to International Criminal Tribunal in Sanaa, Yemen, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi larbi
Busker Charlie Cavey plays his guitar in a litter bin in Cambridge, eastern England, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
