Photos of the week
A man is rescued by relief agencies after becoming trapped at a flooded bridge in Cali, Colombia, November 8, 2011. According to the authorities, rains have caused floods that left a death toll of 90. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Chip Watson from Skellytown, Texas touches the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City November 6, 2011. Watson in on a 71-member delegation of motorcyclists from the U.S., that includes evangelical pastors and military veterans, and is in Israel for a nine day motorcade as part of a mission to show support for Israel and its defence forces, a statement from Israel's Tourism Ministry said....more
An acrobat performs on a ring held by an elephant during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. The Rambo Circus was founded in 1991 by P.T. Dilip and travels across India, pitching tent in open grounds such as the Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai. The introduction of tough animal rights laws in India and abroad have limited the use of animals in circus acts, but current organisers Sujit and Sumit Dilip have added...more
Adam Murray, a member of the protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral, sits in a coffee shop close to the camp, in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A veteran attends Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Covadonga Jimenez hangs out clothes as Angel Duval (R) cleans debris from what used to be his bedroom after an excavator demolished it at Puerta del Hierro neighbourhood outside Madrid November 8, 2011. Some Spanish gypsy families settled in the area of Puerta de Hierro, near the Palace of Moncloa, in the 1960s and have built brick houses and raised their children and grandchildren there ever since. The settlers are registered with...more
Members of the Iranian Air Force talk to each other while attending an Eid al-Adha prayer ceremony in Tehran November 7, 2011. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid-al-Adha, marking the end of the haj, by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A man and his dog make their way through a flooded area in Ayutthaya November 9, 2011. Thailand's worst floods in half a century have killed more than 500 people, damaged millions of tonnes of rice, forced a series of industrial estates to close and threaten to inundate the capital, Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Leaflets dropped by helicopter fall onto a market in the Paynesville Red Light neighborhood during a final campaign rally for incumbent Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in the capital Monrovia, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Passengers sit on the top deck of a bus in the City of London, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A sunbather floats on the Dead Sea, north of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mitzpe Shalem November 9, 2011. The Dead Sea, a salty desert lake some 422 meters below sea level, is just one of 28 natural landmarks vying for the title of one of the "New Seven Wonders of Nature", an online competition which ends November 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men watch the funeral procession of Rabbi Natan Tzvi Finkel in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood November 8, 2011. Finkel was the head of the Jewish seminary Mir Yeshiva in Jerusalem. He died on Tuesday at the age of 69. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Rescuers take a break outside a coal mine after a gas leak accident in Shizong county, Yunnan province November 11, 2011. Twenty-one miners have been confirmed dead after the coal mine gas leak accident in the southwestern province of Yunnan, and hundreds of rescuers are rushing to save the 22 people still trapped underground Friday, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily
An organizer prepares for the religious dance "Narsingh Avatar" during the last day of the traditional Kartic dance festival at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur November 8, 2011. Observed for eight days, the festival is the longest dance festival in Nepal, and features a mix of drama, music and dialogues introduced by King Siddhinarsingh Malla in 1637 AD. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Family members of Zoila Esperanza Garcia, 50, react at the crime scene on Simeon Canas avenue, about 500 m (0.3 miles) from the presidential palace in Guatemala City November 11, 2011. Garcia was shot dead this morning when she was exercising and her sister said the attack is for unknown reasons. According to human rights group Mutual Supporter (GAM) of Guatemala, more than 314 women have been killed in 2011, and local media also...more
A woman mourns for her mother who was killed in shelling by forces loyal to Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in the southern city of Taiz November 11, 2011. At least 11 people were killed in heavy fighting in Taiz on Friday, a day after a U.N. envoy began a new mission to push Saleh to quit under a Gulf peace plan. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Protesters are hit by water cannons used by the police as they try to march towards the headquarters of the ruling Grand National Party during a rally against the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement (FTA) talks in Seoul November 10, 2011. The ruling and opposition parties called off a parliamentary plenary session scheduled for Thursday amid a standoff over the free trade agreement with the U.S., forcing a delay in handling the...more
Fog covers the valleys behind as a man is abseiled from a cable car during an annual rescue exercise at the funicular to Mount Pilatus (2,128 m/6,982 ft) near Luzern November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man walks with his goats outside Kabul November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Joseneusa, 19, a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), poses with her baby during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. More than 3,500 people of the movement have occupied ten buildings in downtown Sao Paulo on November 7. There are 290,000 empty properties in Sao Paulo, according to the Brazilian Statistic Institute (IBGE). REUTERS/Nacho Doce
