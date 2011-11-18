Photos of the week
Protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement kiss while standing on top of a bus stop during an unannounced raid by the New York City Police Department outside Zuccotti Park in New York, in the early hours of November 15, 2011. Police wearing helmets and carrying shields evicted protesters with the Occupy Wall Street movement early on Tuesday from the park in New York City's financial district where they have camped since September. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Beauty queens wait at a hotel room before the crowning event of Miss Independence Queen in Cartagena, Colombia, November 13, 2011. The port city of Cartagena hosts two beauty pageants at the same time, namely the National Beauty Pageant for women from all over the country and the Independence Beauty Pageant for women from the poor and middle-class neighborhoods of Cartagena. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
An attendee waits in a hotel lobby while holding rosary beads at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore, Maryland November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Protesters force open the door of the National Assembly Debate hall during a demonstration in Kuwait City November 16, 2011. Kuwait's emir ordered security forces to take all necessary measures to safeguard "public order" after protesters stormed parliament to demand the resignation of the prime minister. REUTERS/Stringer
Shakeel Sheikh, 24, wears his gloves as he prepares to kill rats outside a slaughter house in Mumbai October 19, 2011. About 44 night rat killers are employed by pest control department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to kill the rodents in the city. Employees of the pest control department get a salary of 15,000 to 17,000 Indian Rupees ($294 to 333) while the contract labourers are paid 5 Indian rupees ($0.10) per rat they kill. The rat killers are expected to kill at least 30 rodents per night and hand over the carcasses to civic officials in the morning. If they fall short by even one rodent, they are expected to make it up the next night else they stand to lose a day's pay. Mumbai is the only city in the world which employs full-time night right killers. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Michigan State Spartans center Adreian Payne (5) goes to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels forward John Henson (31) at the NCAA Carrier Classic men's college basketball game on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in Coronado California November 11 , 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Bolshoi ballet dancer is seen backstage during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's ballet "The Sleeping Beauty" at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Artist Liu Bolin demonstrates an art installation by blending in with vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing November 10, 2011. Liu, also known as the 'Vanishing Artist', started practising being "invisible" by means of optical illusions more than six years ago. REUTERS/China Daily
People gather at a market in the Akpakpa neighborhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An aide peeks in the committee room door as Democratic members of the 'super committee' wrap up a meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington November 16, 2011. With a deadline less than a week away, members of a 12-member "super committee" tasked with finding $1.2 trillion in budget savings confronted the same barriers that have thwarted earlier efforts to rein in the growing national debt. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A suspected loyalist of Muammar Gaddafi leans against a wall inside a jail in Tripoli November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Submerged vehicles are seen at the Honda factory in Ayutthaya province November 14, 2011. Clean-up work is under way at four industrial estates in Thailand's central Ayutthaya province as water has receded after devastating floods last month, and some factories are already back at work, officials said on Monday. Honda Motor Co, the hardest hit of the Japanese car firms, said it would take longer for its production to be up and running again. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman walks with her child in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro November 14, 2011. Three thousand troops backed by helicopters and armored vehicles occupied Rio de Janeiro's largest slum without firing a shot on Sunday, the biggest step in the Brazilian city's bid to improve security and end the reign of drug gangs. The occupation of Rocinha, a notorious hillside "favela" that overlooks some of Rio's swankiest areas, is a crucial part of the city's preparations to host soccer's World Cup in 2014 and the Olympics two years later. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
President Barack Obama and Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard walk from their joint press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Flood victims sleep in a sports hall turned into collective centre for people evacuated from flooded areas in Bangkok November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
A Palestinian stone-thrower jumps to avoid tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes at a weekly protest in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A worker gestures to his colleague after he tied up sacks of material at a residential construction site in Shanghai November 17, 2011. Average housing inflation in China's 70 major cities dropped to 2.8 percent in October from a year earlier, down from September's 3.5 percent, according to Reuters calculations using official data published on Friday. REUTERS/Aly Song
An ethnic Miao minority man shaves another villager's head with a sickle in the village of Basha in Congjiang county, Guizhou province, China, November 16, 2011. The village, with a branch of ethnic Miao minority of about 2,100 in population, is believed to be the last village authorized by the government to keep guns. The Basha men used to make their living as hunters with guns on their shoudles and knives on their waist. But nowadays their tradition has become a way to boost tourism, local media reported. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Yang Weihao (L), 9, reacts in pain as his mother cleans his face at their home in Zhuanji town, Anhui province, China, November 15, 2011. Yang was severely burnt in a fire in June and has to wear a surgical mask and a pair of gloves to prevent the wounds from becoming infected. He has had two skin-graft surgeries but stopped treatment due to a lack of funds, according to local media. Yang's family said a local hospital has agreed to treat Yang for free after learning of his plight. REUTERS/Stringer
Sanjay (R), 25, wears a turban as he sits beside his wife Jasoda, 16, during a mass marriage ceremony in Karachi November 12, 2011. A total of 80 couples from the Hindu community across Pakistan took wedding vows during the mass wedding ceremony organized by the Pakistan Hindu Council. REUTERS/Insiya Syed