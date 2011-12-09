Photos of the week
A monk prays for a dead man in the station hall of the Shanxi Taiyuan Train Station in Shanxi, China, November 25, 2011. A monk who was waiting for the train performed a religious ceremony for the man, who was found dead, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Asianewsphoto
Soldiers sit in their formation before a military parade by the Liberation Army to commemorate the establishment of Libyan National Army in Benghazi December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A pilgrim's feet are seen as he prays inside the Church of Virgen de lo Vasquez after completing his pilgrimage on the outskirts of Valparaiso City, about 93 km (58 miles) northwest of Santiago, December 8, 2011. Every year, hundreds of thousands of Christians make the pilgrimage to the sanctuary, walking for up to 50 km (32 miles) to reach the shrine, with some of them covering the final five or six kilometres barefoot or on their...more
A man plays with his dog near a beach in Fuengirola, southern Spain December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People sunbathe at a public beach in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People look at a 17-metre (56 feet) replica of a devil during a "Quema del Diablo" (burning of the devil) ceremony in Mixco, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, December 7, 2011. Locals believe that the devil symbolizes evil and negativity, and burning its replica would alleviate them of these problems. However, environmental groups have condemned the ceremony, saying it is a source of air pollution, while religious groups have...more
A fire fighter evacuates a patient from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. Fire swept through a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata on Friday, killing at least 40 people, most of them patients, officials said. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Virginia Tech students Maggie Cashion (L-C) and Kasey Kraft (R-C) pause to remember the Virginia Tech police officer who was killed earlier on campus at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. A gunman ambushed and killed a campus police officer and was later reported to have been found dead on Thursday at Virginia Tech University, the site of one of the worst shooting rampages in U.S. history. REUTERS/Chris...more
Travis Beard (L), organizer of a secret cinema, interacts with a friend in a basement which is used to host a screening in Kabul December 8, 2011. In a dusty, dimly lit Kabul basement, British cinema fan club 'Secret Cinema' launched their first movie event outside Britain on Thursday evening, bringing costume, audience participation and light-hearted mystery to the high-security Afghan capital. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Stuart Pennicook walks home after surfing at dusk during a windstorm in the Cornish coastal town of Newquay, England December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Protesters from the Occupy Wall Street movement walk down a hallway in the Longworth House Office Building on their way to stage a sit-in at the office of U.S. Representative Sam Graves (R-MO) on Capitol Hill in Washington December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Revellers dance during a clown parade in Rio de Janeiro December 7, 2011. The clown parade, with the motto "Strike of the clowns: How would the world be without laughter?", is part of a week-long international clown festival taking place in Rio. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A mourner sprays foam on anti-government protesters carrying the coffin of a protester who they said was killed by army forces loyal to Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh, during a rally to demand the trial of Saleh in the southern city of Taiz December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A worker from the City Council's department of drugs and alcohol (in white) helps a woman as Metropolitan Civil Guards look on in part of Sao Paulo's Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland) December 8, 2011. Crack is sold and used openly in Cracolandia, according to local residents. Brazil's government launched a new programme to combat crack, and other illegal drug use on Wednesday. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys use binoculars as they attend the wedding ceremony of Chananya Yom Tov Lipe Hager and his bride Etel Tverski in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv December 7, 2011. Thousands gathered on Wednesday at the wedding of the great-grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Vizhnitzer in Bnei Brak, Moshe Yehoshua Hager, who is a spiritual leader from the Vizhnitz Hasidic dynasty. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A journalist reports in front of smoke rising from burning fuel tankers in Quetta on December 9, 2011. Militants fired a rocket-propelled grenade at trucks loaded with fuel and supplies for NATO troops in Afghanistan in the southwestern city of Quetta in Baluchistan province, setting fire to 25 vehicles, police officials said. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A woman cries after seeing Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as he returns to Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A wounded man and a boy try to stand up after a suicide blast targeting a Shi'ite Muslim gathering in Kabul December 6, 2011. A suicide bomber attacked a Shi'ite Muslim shrine in central Kabul on Tuesday where a crowd of hundreds had gathered for the festival of Ashura, killing up to 20 people in what appeared to be an unprecedented sectarian attack. REUTERS/Najibullah Musafer
Policemen detain an activist during rally to protest against the results of the parliamentray elections and the policies conducted by Russian authorities in Moscow December 6, 2011. Opposition leaders defied the Russian authorities on Tuesday by organising a second mass protest in two days against Vladimir Putin's 12-year rule, despite warnings of a police crackdown and the jailing of one of the organisers. REUTERS/Anton Golubev more
U.S. Army soldiers from Charlie Company 2-5 Cavalry Regiment watch for illumination rounds during a night patrol near Camp Kalsu in Tunis December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
