Photos of the week

A visitor (L) watches as an Afghan woman practises inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. Female boxing is still relatively unusual in most countries, but especially in Afghanistan, where many girls and women still face a struggle to secure an education or work, and activists say violence and abuse at home is common. Many in this conservative society still consider fighting taboo for women, and the country's first team of female boxers deal with serious threats. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood