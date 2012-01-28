Photos of the week
A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armored vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A man apprehended by police during anti-government protests is taken away in Sitra, southeast of Manama, Bahrain, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A wounded boy and his father lie for treatment at a hospital after bomb attacks occurred in Sadr city in northeastern Baghdad January 24, 2012. Two car bombs killed 10 people and wounded 38 others in Baghdad's northeastern Shi'ite district of Sadr City, police and hospital sources said. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem
Family members lower the body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab, draped by a red shroud bearing verses of the Koran, during his burial in Lahore on January 27, 2012. The government in Pakistan's Punjab province is scrambling to recall contaminated drugs that have killed over 100 people in the last month, local media cited provincial health officials on Friday. Gulab's health started to deteriorate after he was prescribed a new medication by the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on January 18, his younger brother Chaudhry Mohammad Bagh said at his funeral. "We returned to PIC on January 25 after Gulab started coughing blood and officials asked us to return his medication and then advised we should admit him to the Mayo hospital. He died two days after being admitted," Bagh said. Officials at the Mayo hospital did not comment on the cause of Gulab's death, although his death certificate states it was due to a heart attack. Government officials have said autopsies would need to be performed before the cause of the recent deaths can be confirmed. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A destroyed kitchen is seen in the rubble of collapsed buildings in Rio de Janeiro January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A frozen house is seen on a track of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 26, 2012. Each year, racers from all over Europe arrive to the village of Destne in Orlicke mountains in Czech Republic to take part in this race series. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A male folk artist dressed as a Chinese traditional woman looks out from a door as he waits for a performance at the Spring Festival Temple Fair on the second day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Longtan Park in Beijing January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A garbage collector prepares to search for recyclables at the "La Chimba", a 30.78 hectares garbage dump site in Antofagasta city, about 1317 km (818 miles) north of Santiago, January 19, 2012. Some 150 people in extreme poverty live and work in the dump to search metals, plastics, cardboard and papers to sell, collecting near 160 kg of recyclables per person in a day. La Chimba, one of the largest dumps in Chile which receives around 130,000 tons of waste per year, will be shut down after more than 40 years and will be replaced with a recycling plant, according to local media. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
The Joe Paterno statue is seen at Penn State University January 23, 2012. Mourners of Penn State football coach Paterno adjusted to life without the man who was the face of the university for half a century on Monday while coming to terms with a legacy tainted by his inactive role in a child sexual abuse scandal. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A tourist swims in a lagoon at the entrance of La Cueva de los Peces (Cave of the Fish) along the coast of Playa Giron, near the Bay of Pigs, 160 km (100 miles) south-east of Havana, in central Cuba January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A model poses as she waits backstage before the Lino Villaventura's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Lilly Earp, 8, hugs her five-week-old sister Emily in their apartment at Hope Gardens Family Center, a shelter for homeless women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres (0.31 square km) of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, California January 25, 2012. One in 45 children, totaling 1.6 million, is homeless, the highest number in United States' history, according to a 2011 study by the National Center on Family Homelessness. California is ranked the fifth highest state in the nation for its percentage of homeless children. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman swallows a live snake as she performs on a small stage showcasing acts of magic and feats of unusual physical abilities at the temple fair in Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth, in Beijing January 24, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A Right to Life activist draped in a red sash takes part a "die-in" to represent the alleged 55 million children who have died from abortions in the U.S. during a protest at the White House in Washington January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mishalya (R), 5, from Arizona, asks boxers for their autographs before the All Army Boxing Championship bouts in Fort Huachuca, Arizona January 21, 2012. Winning boxers will move on to Camp Pendleton to take part in the Armed Forces Boxing Championship to compete against Marines, Navy and Air Force. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
President Barack Obama is pictured with first lady Michelle Obama while making a phone call from the U.S. Capitol immediately following his State of the Union Address, to inform John Buchanan that his daughter Jessica was rescued by U.S. Special Operations Forces in Somalia, in this photograph taken on January 24, 2012 and released on January 25. U.S. special operations forces swooped into Somalia on Wednesday and rescued two hostage aid workers after killing their nine kidnappers, a rare and daring raid in the Horn of Africa nation to free foreign captives. Obama authorized the raid on Monday and military commanders gave the final go-ahead on Tuesday, Pentagon officials said. REUTERS/Pete Souza/Handout
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney climbs over a table at a campaign event at Tommy's Ham House in Greenville, South Carolina January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man from the Pakistan customs uses a bamboo stick to destroy bottles of liquor near a burning pile of narcotics in the outskirts of Karachi January 26, 2012. The Government of Pakistan Model Customs Collectorate Preventive, Karachi, held an exercise where liquor and contraband were burned and destroyed to mark International Customs Day, customs official Qamar Thalho said. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Demonstrators pray in Tahrir square in Cairo during a protest demanding the army hand over power to the civilians, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A general view of the aurora borealis near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix