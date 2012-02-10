" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

Photos of the week

Friday, February 10, 2012

Challenger Steve "USS" Cunningham of the U.S. takes a heavy punch from Yoan Pablo Hernandez of Cuba during their IBF cruiserweight World Championship title re-match in Frankfurt, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, February 10, 2012

Challenger Steve "USS" Cunningham of the U.S. takes a heavy punch from Yoan Pablo Hernandez of Cuba during their IBF cruiserweight World Championship title re-match in Frankfurt, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
1 / 19
Friday, February 10, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Friday, February 10, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
2 / 19
Friday, February 10, 2012

A Palestinian activist argues with an Israeli border police officer during a protest in West Bank village of al-Janiya near Ramallah, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Friday, February 10, 2012

A Palestinian activist argues with an Israeli border police officer during a protest in West Bank village of al-Janiya near Ramallah, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
3 / 19
Friday, February 10, 2012

Police hold back the crowd during a rally after Chad's President Idriss Deby and Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir launched the Darfur Regional Authority in El Fasher, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Friday, February 10, 2012

Police hold back the crowd during a rally after Chad's President Idriss Deby and Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir launched the Darfur Regional Authority in El Fasher, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
4 / 19
Friday, February 10, 2012

Women mourn over the body of their sister Shakeela Akbar, 22, who was recovered from the rubble of a three-storey factory after a gas explosion caused it to collapse in Lahore, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Friday, February 10, 2012

Women mourn over the body of their sister Shakeela Akbar, 22, who was recovered from the rubble of a three-storey factory after a gas explosion caused it to collapse in Lahore, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
5 / 19
Friday, February 10, 2012

An army officer kicks a tear gas cannister during a clash with the supporters of ousted Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed in Male, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Friday, February 10, 2012

An army officer kicks a tear gas cannister during a clash with the supporters of ousted Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed in Male, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
6 / 19
Friday, February 10, 2012

New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw stops to kill a few seconds as he falls into the end zone to score a touchdown in the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, February 10, 2012

New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw stops to kill a few seconds as he falls into the end zone to score a touchdown in the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
7 / 19
Friday, February 10, 2012

The ancient Colosseum is seen during an heavy snowfalls late in the night in Rome, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriele Forzano

Friday, February 10, 2012

The ancient Colosseum is seen during an heavy snowfalls late in the night in Rome, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriele Forzano

Close
8 / 19
Friday, February 10, 2012

Flo Watson, 61, (R) and her daughter Nina Watson, 34, (C) view Flo's late postal service co-worker Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, February 10, 2012

Flo Watson, 61, (R) and her daughter Nina Watson, 34, (C) view Flo's late postal service co-worker Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 19
Friday, February 10, 2012

Vehicles drive through blizzards near Lehliu railway station, east of Bucharest, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Friday, February 10, 2012

Vehicles drive through blizzards near Lehliu railway station, east of Bucharest, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
10 / 19
Friday, February 10, 2012

Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia gesture in a line in front of the Legislative Assembly that they are occupying in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Friday, February 10, 2012

Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia gesture in a line in front of the Legislative Assembly that they are occupying in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
11 / 19
Friday, February 10, 2012

Three-year-old Sahara Khatun plays with water in slum in Dhaka, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, February 10, 2012

Three-year-old Sahara Khatun plays with water in slum in Dhaka, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
12 / 19
Friday, February 10, 2012

President Obama reacts as Joey Hudy of Phoenix, Arizona, launches a marshmallow from his Extreme Marshmallow Cannon in the State Dining Room of the White House during the second White House Science Fair in Washington, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, February 10, 2012

President Obama reacts as Joey Hudy of Phoenix, Arizona, launches a marshmallow from his Extreme Marshmallow Cannon in the State Dining Room of the White House during the second White House Science Fair in Washington, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
13 / 19
Friday, February 10, 2012

A boy plays soccer on a beach in Gabon's capital Libreville, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Friday, February 10, 2012

A boy plays soccer on a beach in Gabon's capital Libreville, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
14 / 19
Friday, February 10, 2012

A resident sits in what used to be his home after it was destroyed in a fire in Jakarta, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

Friday, February 10, 2012

A resident sits in what used to be his home after it was destroyed in a fire in Jakarta, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

Close
15 / 19
Friday, February 10, 2012

Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the failed coup attempt on President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, February 10, 2012

Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the failed coup attempt on President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
16 / 19
Friday, February 10, 2012

A man, who suffered frostbite, sits in a hospital, with the air temperature at about minus 13 degrees Celsius (8.6 degrees Fahrenheit) outside, in Kiev February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, February 10, 2012

A man, who suffered frostbite, sits in a hospital, with the air temperature at about minus 13 degrees Celsius (8.6 degrees Fahrenheit) outside, in Kiev February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
17 / 19
Friday, February 10, 2012

A firefighter climbs a mountain to extinguish a wildfire in Jubrique, near Malaga, southern Spain, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Friday, February 10, 2012

A firefighter climbs a mountain to extinguish a wildfire in Jubrique, near Malaga, southern Spain, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
18 / 19
Friday, February 10, 2012

A vehicle transporting a body of an earthquake victim tries to pass through a destroyed road in La Libertad, Negros Oriental in central Philippines, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Friday, February 10, 2012

A vehicle transporting a body of an earthquake victim tries to pass through a destroyed road in La Libertad, Negros Oriental in central Philippines, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
19 / 19

Photos of the week

Photos of the week Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Bomb blasts in Syria

Bomb blasts in Syria
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »