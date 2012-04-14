Edition:
Photos of the week

<p>A Hindu devotee with his neck pierced with a knife attends the "Chadak" ritual at Krishanadevpur village, north of Kolkata April 13, 2012. Hundreds of Hindu devotees attend the ritual, held to worship the Hindu deity of destruction Lord Shiva, on the last day of the Bengali calendar year. The photographer was unable to check the veracity of the action of this devotee. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

A Hindu devotee with his neck pierced with a knife attends the "Chadak" ritual at Krishanadevpur village, north of Kolkata April 13, 2012. Hundreds of Hindu devotees attend the ritual, held to worship the Hindu deity of destruction Lord Shiva, on the last day of the Bengali calendar year. The photographer was unable to check the veracity of the action of this devotee. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>A young man dressed as a punk with pictures of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi on his shirt, attends a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. Myanmar celebrates the New Year Water Festival of Thingyan during the month of Tagu, which usually falls around mid-April. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A young man dressed as a punk with pictures of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi on his shirt, attends a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. Myanmar celebrates the New Year Water Festival of Thingyan during the month of Tagu, which usually falls around mid-April. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Locals of Bhaktapur watch as the chariot of God Bhairab is prepared to be pulled through the city centre of Bhaktapur near Kathmandu during the Bisket festival April 9, 2012. The nine-day festival takes place over the Nepalese New Year, during which the devotees try to pull the chariot to their respective locations and the winners are believed to be blessed for the coming year with good fortune. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Locals of Bhaktapur watch as the chariot of God Bhairab is prepared to be pulled through the city centre of Bhaktapur near Kathmandu during the Bisket festival April 9, 2012. The nine-day festival takes place over the Nepalese New Year, during which the devotees try to pull the chariot to their respective locations and the winners are believed to be blessed for the coming year with good fortune. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A woman in traditional Korean costume watches as a student leaves a swimming pool of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

A woman in traditional Korean costume watches as a student leaves a swimming pool of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>Men use ropes to try and right a supply truck overloaded with wheat straw, used as animal feed, along a road in Dargai, in the Malakand district, about 165 km (100 miles) northwest of Pakistan's capital Islamabad, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed </p>

Men use ropes to try and right a supply truck overloaded with wheat straw, used as animal feed, along a road in Dargai, in the Malakand district, about 165 km (100 miles) northwest of Pakistan's capital Islamabad, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

<p>U.S. Army dog handler Aaron Yoder (R) is treated by Private first class Cody Groninger from Alpha troop 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th brigade 82nd Airborne division after sustaining injuries during a fire exchange with Taliban fighters while on a mission in the Maiwand district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

U.S. Army dog handler Aaron Yoder (R) is treated by Private first class Cody Groninger from Alpha troop 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th brigade 82nd Airborne division after sustaining injuries during a fire exchange with Taliban fighters while on a mission in the Maiwand district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Women cry on a street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck off Indonesia April 11, 2012. A powerful 8.6 magnitude earthquake and strong aftershocks struck off Indonesia on Wednesday, sending people as far away as southern India scurrying from buildings and raising fears of a disastrous tsunami as in 2004. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah</p>

Women cry on a street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck off Indonesia April 11, 2012. A powerful 8.6 magnitude earthquake and strong aftershocks struck off Indonesia on Wednesday, sending people as far away as southern India scurrying from buildings and raising fears of a disastrous tsunami as in 2004. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

<p>A couple takes part in a protest rally for slain Florida teenager Trayvon Martin in New York on April 10, 2012. Two attorneys for George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch volunteer who shot and killed an unarmed black teenager, on February 26, stepped down as his lawyers on Tuesday after saying they had lost contact with him and that he was no longer in Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

A couple takes part in a protest rally for slain Florida teenager Trayvon Martin in New York on April 10, 2012. Two attorneys for George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch volunteer who shot and killed an unarmed black teenager, on February 26, stepped down as his lawyers on Tuesday after saying they had lost contact with him and that he was no longer in Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Model Eqra has coffee as she waits to get her makeup done backstage before taking to the catwalk on the last day of the Fashion Week in Islamabad April 12, 2012. The event, sponsored by the International Pakistan Fashion Council, takes place from April 10 to 12. REUTERS/Insiya Syed </p>

Model Eqra has coffee as she waits to get her makeup done backstage before taking to the catwalk on the last day of the Fashion Week in Islamabad April 12, 2012. The event, sponsored by the International Pakistan Fashion Council, takes place from April 10 to 12. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

<p>Abou Mohammed and his daughter Nour hold a photograph of his son Mohammed who was killed ten days ago during fighting against Syrian army forces, as they stand in their temporary home in a school at Wadi Khalid area near the Syrian border April 12, 2012. A U.N.-backed ceasefire aimed at halting more than a year of bloodshed in Syria appeared to be holding early on Thursday but activists saw no sign that President Bashar al-Assad was pulling his forces out of restive cities. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi </p>

Abou Mohammed and his daughter Nour hold a photograph of his son Mohammed who was killed ten days ago during fighting against Syrian army forces, as they stand in their temporary home in a school at Wadi Khalid area near the Syrian border April 12, 2012. A U.N.-backed ceasefire aimed at halting more than a year of bloodshed in Syria appeared to be holding early on Thursday but activists saw no sign that President Bashar al-Assad was pulling his forces out of restive cities. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi

<p>An employee checks a specimen of a squirrel monkey at an animal specimen factory in Fuzhou, Fujian province April 9, 2012. The factory collects animal carcasses from zoos all over China, carefully separates out and preserves the animal skins and furs, and stuffs them with straws or plastic foam to make specimens. There are currently more than 1,000 specimens in the factory, most of which will be sold to museums and schools, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

An employee checks a specimen of a squirrel monkey at an animal specimen factory in Fuzhou, Fujian province April 9, 2012. The factory collects animal carcasses from zoos all over China, carefully separates out and preserves the animal skins and furs, and stuffs them with straws or plastic foam to make specimens. There are currently more than 1,000 specimens in the factory, most of which will be sold to museums and schools, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Women Afghan Special Forces members participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. It's a special-forces entry like no other and guaranteed to spoil the element of surprise, but Afghanistan's new elite soldiers insist they will be no less effective in countering insurgents than controversial night raids by U.S. Forces. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Women Afghan Special Forces members participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. It's a special-forces entry like no other and guaranteed to spoil the element of surprise, but Afghanistan's new elite soldiers insist they will be no less effective in countering insurgents than controversial night raids by U.S. Forces. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>Meriya Senkar, 10, a Syrian refugee, shows a drawing of her dream home during a class at a school for refugee children at Boynuyogun refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas </p>

Meriya Senkar, 10, a Syrian refugee, shows a drawing of her dream home during a class at a school for refugee children at Boynuyogun refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>Cyrus Fakroddin feeds his pet goat Cocoa in Columbus Circle, New York April 7, 2012. Cocoa is a 3-year-old Alpine-Pygmy mixed goat who lives with Cyrus in Summit, New Jersey. They take frequent trips into Manhattan to enjoy the city. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

Cyrus Fakroddin feeds his pet goat Cocoa in Columbus Circle, New York April 7, 2012. Cocoa is a 3-year-old Alpine-Pygmy mixed goat who lives with Cyrus in Summit, New Jersey. They take frequent trips into Manhattan to enjoy the city. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A North African illegal immigrant eats by railway tracks at his temporary shelter in Athens on Orthodox Good Friday April 13, 2012. The Greek government has announced plans to hold illegal immigrants in indefinite detention if they are considered a risk to public health. For several consecutive years more than 90% of all illegal migrants detained in the EU have been caught in Greece. Around 130,000 are estimated to enter the country each year. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A North African illegal immigrant eats by railway tracks at his temporary shelter in Athens on Orthodox Good Friday April 13, 2012. The Greek government has announced plans to hold illegal immigrants in indefinite detention if they are considered a risk to public health. For several consecutive years more than 90% of all illegal migrants detained in the EU have been caught in Greece. Around 130,000 are estimated to enter the country each year. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Firefighters spray water during a mock drill to observe the annual Fire Safety Day in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Firefighters spray water during a mock drill to observe the annual Fire Safety Day in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>A worker unloads flour from a truck in Kabul April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

A worker unloads flour from a truck in Kabul April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>U.S. men's water polo team captain Tony Azevedo trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Thousand Oaks, near Los Angeles, California, April 12, 2012. The team won the silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

U.S. men's water polo team captain Tony Azevedo trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Thousand Oaks, near Los Angeles, California, April 12, 2012. The team won the silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>An actor representing Jesus Christ participates in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Playa Delfines (Dolphin Beach) on Good Friday in Cancun April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia </p>

An actor representing Jesus Christ participates in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Playa Delfines (Dolphin Beach) on Good Friday in Cancun April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

<p>A girl plays with an umbrella during the closing ceremony of the XIII Ibero-American Theater Festival in Bogota, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fredy Builes</p>

A girl plays with an umbrella during the closing ceremony of the XIII Ibero-American Theater Festival in Bogota, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

