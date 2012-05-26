Edition:
United Kingdom

Photos of the week

Saturday, May 26, 2012

U.S. Army Captain Michael Kelvington, commander of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, bows next to the remains of Gulam Dostager, a member of the Afghan Local Police, who was killed in an IED blast during a joint Tor Janda (Black Flag in Pashtu) operation, in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov more

Saturday, May 26, 2012

U.S. Army Captain Michael Kelvington, commander of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, bows next to the remains of Gulam Dostager, a member of the Afghan Local Police, who was killed in an IED blast during a joint Tor Janda (Black Flag in Pashtu) operation, in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
1 / 20
Saturday, May 26, 2012

An eclipse is seen in at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Saturday, May 26, 2012

An eclipse is seen in at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
2 / 20
Saturday, May 26, 2012

Camilo Villegas of Colombia lines up a shot on the 14th hole during his match against Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. at the World Match Play Championship in Casares, near Malaga, southern Spain, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Saturday, May 26, 2012

Camilo Villegas of Colombia lines up a shot on the 14th hole during his match against Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. at the World Match Play Championship in Casares, near Malaga, southern Spain, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
3 / 20
Saturday, May 26, 2012

An injured protester holds his head during clashes between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities in Kathmandu, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Saturday, May 26, 2012

An injured protester holds his head during clashes between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities in Kathmandu, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
4 / 20
Saturday, May 26, 2012

Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan as part of the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Saturday, May 26, 2012

Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan as part of the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
5 / 20
Saturday, May 26, 2012

A girl peeks from behind a wall as a police officer patrols a neighborhood in Guadalupe, Mexico, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill

Saturday, May 26, 2012

A girl peeks from behind a wall as a police officer patrols a neighborhood in Guadalupe, Mexico, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill

Close
6 / 20
Saturday, May 26, 2012

Prime Minister David Cameron of Britain, U.S. President Barack Obama, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, Jose Manuel Barroso, President of the European Commission, and others watch the overtime shootout of the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich Champions League final in the Laurel Cabin conference room during the G8 Summit at Camp David, Maryland, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/White House/ Pete Souza/POOL

Saturday, May 26, 2012

Prime Minister David Cameron of Britain, U.S. President Barack Obama, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, Jose Manuel Barroso, President of the European Commission, and others watch the overtime shootout of the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich Champions League final in the Laurel Cabin conference room during the G8 Summit at Camp David, Maryland, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/White House/ Pete Souza/POOL

Close
7 / 20
Saturday, May 26, 2012

A damaged old tower is seen after an earthquake in Finale Emilia, Italy, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Saturday, May 26, 2012

A damaged old tower is seen after an earthquake in Finale Emilia, Italy, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
8 / 20
Saturday, May 26, 2012

Cast member Nicole Kidman poses during a photocall for the film "Hemingway and Gellhorn" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Saturday, May 26, 2012

Cast member Nicole Kidman poses during a photocall for the film "Hemingway and Gellhorn" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
9 / 20
Saturday, May 26, 2012

An Egyptian man rests in a street in front of posters of presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabahy in Cairo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Saturday, May 26, 2012

An Egyptian man rests in a street in front of posters of presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabahy in Cairo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
10 / 20
Saturday, May 26, 2012

A Cal Fire aircraft drops flame retardant on the Topaz Ranch Estates Fire in Wellington, Nevada, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Glover

Saturday, May 26, 2012

A Cal Fire aircraft drops flame retardant on the Topaz Ranch Estates Fire in Wellington, Nevada, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Glover

Close
11 / 20
Saturday, May 26, 2012

Riot police charge towards protesters to control a clash between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities in Kathmandu, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Saturday, May 26, 2012

Riot police charge towards protesters to control a clash between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities in Kathmandu, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
12 / 20
Saturday, May 26, 2012

Sabra Begum, a relative of a victim of an explosion, weeps in a slum area in the north Indian city of Allahabad, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Saturday, May 26, 2012

Sabra Begum, a relative of a victim of an explosion, weeps in a slum area in the north Indian city of Allahabad, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
13 / 20
Saturday, May 26, 2012

Two boys feed pigeons at a pigeon feeding park in the suburbs of Mumbai, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Saturday, May 26, 2012

Two boys feed pigeons at a pigeon feeding park in the suburbs of Mumbai, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
14 / 20
Saturday, May 26, 2012

Graduating student Jennifer Lim sits in the shade before the start of the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, May 26, 2012

Graduating student Jennifer Lim sits in the shade before the start of the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
15 / 20
Saturday, May 26, 2012

Late afternoon light streams in to illuminate part of the crowd cheering President Obama during a campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, May 26, 2012

Late afternoon light streams in to illuminate part of the crowd cheering President Obama during a campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
16 / 20
Saturday, May 26, 2012

A man spreads rose petals, which will be used to make incense sticks, on the floor to dry in a compound in Lahore, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Saturday, May 26, 2012

A man spreads rose petals, which will be used to make incense sticks, on the floor to dry in a compound in Lahore, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
17 / 20
Saturday, May 26, 2012

Construction workers prepare steel rods as they work on a building site in central Beijing, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Saturday, May 26, 2012

Construction workers prepare steel rods as they work on a building site in central Beijing, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
18 / 20
Saturday, May 26, 2012

People peer through a gap at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance in Brasilia, May 23, 2012. Rural workers invaded the headquarters to demand the adoption of measures to help farmers facing problems with the drought in the southern region of the country. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Saturday, May 26, 2012

People peer through a gap at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance in Brasilia, May 23, 2012. Rural workers invaded the headquarters to demand the adoption of measures to help farmers facing problems with the drought in the southern region of the country. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
19 / 20
Saturday, May 26, 2012

A demonstrator gestures during an anti-government rally as Chile's President delivers a speech inside the national Congress at Valparaiso city, Chile, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Ivan Alvarado

Saturday, May 26, 2012

A demonstrator gestures during an anti-government rally as Chile's President delivers a speech inside the national Congress at Valparaiso city, Chile, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Ivan Alvarado

Close
20 / 20

Photos of the week

Photos of the week Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

The Etan Patz case

The Etan Patz case
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Highlights from Paris fashion week

All Collections

Highlights from Paris fashion week

4:40am GMT

Trump addresses Congress

All Collections

Trump addresses Congress

3:55am GMT

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

2:08am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:55am GMT

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

All Collections

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

12:40am GMT

Last look at the Waldorf Astoria

All Collections

Last look at the Waldorf Astoria

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Carnival in Brazil

All Collections

Carnival in Brazil

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

View More Slideshows »