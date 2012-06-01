Photos of the week
A striking coal miner places a burning tyre onto a barricade on the A-66 motorway to protest the government's spending cuts in the mining sector, in Campomanes, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 29, 2012. Spain's economy is contracting for the second time since late 2009 and four years of stagnation and recession have pushed unemployment above 24 percent, the highest rate in the European Union. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Xiao Cao, a 57-year-old gay man (R), embraces his partner at an empty family residence in Shanghai March 13, 2012. China's gay community has long been on the edges of society but it is gradually becoming more accepted. Cao, who is an unemployed drag queen, is one whose life lifts the curtain on a less romanticised view of Chinese homosexuals. Living in an eight-square-metre apartment behind a public toilet and with a monthly income of 500 yuan ($79) from social insurance, he passes his days dancing in public and spending time with friends at gay clubs. REUTERS/Aly Song
Children play in a muddy river near Hlaing Tharyar industrial zone on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Chinese bridal couple kiss as they pose in front of the Neuschwanstein castle after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. Some 15 Chinese couples who already married in China, travelled to Germany to repeat their promise of marriage at Neuschwanstein Castle, one of the most popular destinations in Europe. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Former soldiers of the Sandinista Popular Army (EPS) lie injured after clashes with riot police in Managua, Nicaragua, May 31, 2012. Dozens of former soldiers blocked the Panamerican Highway to demand the government of Daniel Ortega to provide them social benefits as veterans of wars. REUTERS/Diana Ulloa
A man kisses a camel at the Pyramids Plateau in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Protesters shout during a demonstration against presidential candidates Mohamed Mursi and Ahmed Shafiq at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, plays on a trampoline with his sister Allison in his backyard at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. Fragile X is the most common known genetic cause of autism. Both of Holly Roos' children have Fragile X. Parker has the most severe symptoms, compared to his sister Holly but they play together like normal brothers and sisters, enjoy the same cartoons on television, and even play the drums and video games together. Both are enrolled in a clinical trial of a drug to help treat Fragile X. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman holds her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
The children of the Amor Divino family, (L-R) Dhones, Izabely and Samille, sit on their couch after their parents dressed them for a weekly physical therapy session, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 23, 2012. All three children suffer from a disease called Pelizaeus-Merzbacher, a rare genetic nervous disorder which affects coordination and intellect. Brazil's social security system INSS granted the family monetary assistance only for one of the three children, leaving the others to depend on the income from their father's job in a bakery. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Audrey Leung, 20, from the Bronx, is assisted by a United States Marine during an endurance test put together by the Marines in Times Square, New York, May 27, 2012. In the exercise, each contestant had to use their own strength to hold their chins above the bar. The Marines are in New York as a part of fleet week, which runs May 23 through May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Italian artists Antonio Garullo (R) and Mario Ottocento (L) look at their exhibit entitled "The Dream Of Italian", which comprises of a wax figurine representing Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi as being dead, at the Ferrajoli Palace in downtown Rome May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The dead carcass of a donkey is buried in the sand in the village of Taboit, Gorgol region, in Mauritania May 29, 2012. A full third of the country's population, amounting to around a million people, are at risk of severe malnutrition if rain doesn't fall by July, according to estimates from Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action Against Hunger), which has been warning about food crisis since the beginning of the year after poor rains in 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A U.S. Army soldier of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, waves to motorist to stop as he secures a crossroad during a patrol in the town of Senjaray, Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A civil defence officer carries the body of a South African teenager during a funeral procession in Doha May 29, 2012. Thirteen expatriate children were among those killed in Monday's fire at the Villaggio Mall in Doha's west end, including two-year-old triplets from New Zealand. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Japan's disabled sprinter Maya Nakanishi poses in this handout picture featured in her calendar in Tokyo February 7, 2012. Nakanishi, who is planning to compete in the 2012 London Paralympic Games, published a calendar featuring her posing semi-nude with her prosthetic leg to help fund her training and trip to London Paralympic Games. Nakanishi lost her right leg below the knee in a workplace accident when she was 21, then became a sprinter with her prosthetic limb. She is the Asian record holder in the T44 (one leg amputated below the knee) 200 meter and long jump and she was the first Japanese woman to be at the start line in a 100 meter final race in the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Olympics. But with little financial assistance, she made up her mind to pose herself partially nude in her calendar to fund her trip to compete in London. The calendar of 7,000 copies is priced at 1,200 yen ($15) in Japan. REUTERS/Ochitakao/Handout
The body of a woman whom anti-government protesters say was killed by government security forces lies on the ground at Ali Bin Al Hussein mosque in Huola, near Homs May 26, 2012. A Syrian artillery barrage killed more than 90 people, including dozens of children, in the worst violence since the start of a U.N. peace plan to staunch the flow of blood from Syria's uprising, activists said. REUTERS/Houla News Network/Handout
A woman holds an umbrella as she crosses a flooded street by stepping on wooden tables amid heavy rainfalls in Wuhan, Hubei province May 29, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Jake Vold of Ponoka, Alberta rides a bronco named 'Game Changer' in the bareback competition during the 94th Annual Falkland Stampede in Falkland, British Columbia May 20, 2012. One of Canada's oldest rodeos the stampede began as community picnic following World War I in 1919. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A Turkish woman watches a house being demolished outside the steelworks of German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG in Bruckhausen, a suburb of the western German city of Duisburg May 31, 2012. Duisburg and other nearby cities once were the core of Germany's coal mining and steel producing Ruhr region, but are struggling heavily in debt due to falling steel prices and Germany's highest unemployment rate in the west of the country. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
