Photos of the week

A woman wraps her sleeping baby on her back after a talk with members of the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against hunger) about good sanitation and hygiene practices in Niomel, in the Guidimakha region, Mauritania June 3, 2012. A full third of the country's population, amounting to around a million people, are at risk of suffering from malnutrition if rain doesn't fall by July, according to estimates from Accion contra el Hambre, which has been warning about the food crisis since the beginning of the year after poor rainfall in 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera