Photos of the week
A student from the University of Indonesia descends into Jomblang cave at Gunungkidul district, near the ancient city of Yogyakarta, June 20, 2012. Jomblang cave is one of the hundreds of caves in the Gunungkidul district. Jomblang is known for its fertile and dense vegetation and is located at the karst hills that run along Central Java to West Java provinces. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Protesting police officers in civilian clothing protect a man who had been attacked by fellow protesting officers who believe that that he was sent to spy, during demonstrations in La Paz June 22, 2012. Some members of the police and their wives occupied police barracks and marched in protest against low wages according to local media. REUTERS/David Mercado
Smoke rises from a hotel as NATO helicopters fly over the site of an attack outside Kabul June 22, 2012. Gunmen took scores of hostages at a popular lakeside hotel on the outskirts of the Afghan capital, police said on Friday, during a deadly attack lasting several hours that underscored the Taliban's potency despite more than a decade of war. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A cowboy rides a horse through town as he watches Cinco de Mayo celebration in Beardstown, Illinois, May 6, 2012. There are approximately 900 immigrant workers from 34 countries employed in Beardstown at the Cargill meat packing plant and most are willing to work hard at just about anything for a better life in the United States. While both native community residents and immigrants agree that most people accept the newcomers, the beginnings were rocky and some problems remain. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Jewish settler family walk past youths gathering tyres in preparation for protests ahead of Israel's planned evacuation in the Ulpana neighbourhood of the Beit El settlement near the West Bank city of Ramallah June 18, 2012. Israel's government plans to move 30 families in Ulpana, where the Supreme Court found that five apartment houses had been built illegally on private Palestinian land, to alternative housing in a nearby military zone. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Vacationers bask in front of the wreckage of capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia near the harbour of Giglio Porto June 20, 2012. The salvage operation to move the capsized Costa Concordia away from the island of Giglio, where it ran aground three months ago, will begin in June. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A protester reacts as riot policemen spray pepper gas during clashes outside the National Legislative Assembly in Panama City June 19, 2012. Students and labor unions from different organizations on Tuesday protested against a new law which allows the government to sell shares in government services, such as telecommunications and electricity. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Nebraska National Guard crewmembers of Company C 2nd-135th General Support Aviation Battalion dump water from a Bambi bucket onto flames of the High Park fire west of Fort Collins, Colorado in this June 18, 2012 handout photo. The blaze, which started on June 9, was caused by a lightning strike, has torched over 65,000 acres to date. Eight more homes were lost in a Colorado wildfire that is the state's most destructive on record and which continued to rage dangerously close to a residential subdivision as winds stoked the flames, fire officials said June 19. REUTERS/Colorado National Guard/Handout
Farmers herd a flock of ducks along a street towards a pond as residents drive next to them in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China, June 17, 2012. There were about 5000 ducks, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Farmers herd a flock of ducks along a street towards a pond as residents drive next to them in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China, June 17, 2012. There were about 5000 ducks, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
A porter loads baskets specially used to carry vegetables and fruits, on top of a bus near a vegetable market in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A porter loads baskets specially used to carry vegetables and fruits, on top of a bus near a vegetable market in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
President Barack Obama meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Los Cabos, Mexico, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Los Cabos, Mexico, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy kisses a picture of him during a celebration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. The Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy said on Monday after his group declared him winner in a presidential race that he would be a president for all Egyptians and said he would not "seek revenge or settle scores." REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A racegoers' hat flies off in strong winds on the fourth day of racing at Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A racegoers' hat flies off in strong winds on the fourth day of racing at Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the ball in front of Czech Republic's Michal Kadlec (R) during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the ball in front of Czech Republic's Michal Kadlec (R) during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An Ukrainian woman and her daughter wait to repair of their Moskvich car in outside Donetsk, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
An Ukrainian woman and her daughter wait to repair of their Moskvich car in outside Donetsk, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Mother Maura Castellanos touches the feet of her daughter Ana Victoria Chacon, 12, whose body lies on the ground in the outskirts of Guatemala City, June 19, 2012. According to local media, the girl was washed away by a river when it rained the night before. Her body was found by rescuers. The National Coordinator of Disaster Reduction (CONRED) has declared yellow alert regarding the rain. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A Sudanese migrant sleeps under a slide as an Israeli girl slides down it at Levinsky park in South Tel Aviv June 16, 2012. About 60,000 Africans have crossed into Israel across its porous border with Egypt in recent years. Israel says the vast majority are job seekers, disputing arguments by humanitarian agencies that they should be considered for asylum. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An indigenous man stands in a subway train as he makes his way to the People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro June 20, 2012. The People's Summit at Rio 20 for Social and Environmental Justice is a parallel event of the Rio 20 United Nations sustainable development summit. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The Statue of Liberty is seen through a hole in a mesh wire fence on top of 4 World Trade Center in New York June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Statue of Liberty is seen through a hole in a mesh wire fence on top of 4 World Trade Center in New York June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A reveler's hand rests on a stone during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the summer solstice - the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and it attracts thousands of revellers, spiritualists and tourists. Druids, a pagan religious order dating back to Celtic Britain, believe Stonehenge was a centre of spiritualism more than 2,000 years ago. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty