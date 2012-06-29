Photos of the week

Edition:
<p>Smoke from the Waldo Canyon fire hovers over the I-25 north of Colorado Springs in Colorado June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>Doreen Mylin, owner of the Magic Manatee Marina, pauses to inspect the damage as the water associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises and floods her business in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>Civil Defence members extinguish fires on cars at the site of an explosion outside Syria's highest court in central Damascus June 28, 2012. REUTERS/SANA/Handout </p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>A woman stands in front of a building destroyed during a fight between al Shabaab militants against African Union and Somali Government forces in Mogadishu June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) visits the Louvre Museum in Paris June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool </p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>Some of the hundreds of totally destroyed homes are seen in the aftermath of the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>Religious leaders lay on the ground and pray over a bible and a copy of the verdict on President Barack Obama's signature healthcare overhaul law outside the Supreme Court in Washington June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>A woman injured during clashes between riot police and protesters trying to prevent an eviction, is pictured in Oviedo, northern Spain June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>Contestant Yoshi shows off his full-body tattoo as a judge points to phallic symbols tattooed under his arm during judging at the National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio April 13, 2012. Yoshi, from Japan, was tattooed by Horiyoshi III and is a multi-award winning contestant in the world of full-body tattoos. In Cincinnati he won third place in the 'Best Tattooed Male' category. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>A worker shows newly-hatched baby crocodiles during a hatching inside a crocodile farm in Pasay city, metro Manila June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>A picture illustration shows a man looking at the Facebook website on a tablet in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov </p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, against a new conscription law that might force ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve in the army June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>Inmate Jamar Allah flips his tassel as a graduate before receiving his High School GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. Two New York City agencies, the Department of Education and the Department of Correction share the responsibility for providing education to incarcerated men and women through the "East River Academy" on Rikers Island where inmates can earn their GED or High School diploma, and education staff assist in helping students to transition back to schools in the community upon their release. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring his second goal against Germany during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger </p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>A boy enjoys lying down on mud while celebrating Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. Farmers in Nepal celebrate the festival to mark the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>Zeke Andreassen, 11, cuts an orange into a decorative basket in the kitchen of the Vermont Kids Culinary Academy during a residential cooking summer camp in Highgate, Vermont June 19, 2012. From high-wire walking to plankton propagation to posture lessons, summer camps are offering an increasingly diverse range of activities compared to the canoe trips, swim lessons and marshmallow-roasting of yore. The popularity of alternative camps is helping fuel growth amongst the estimated 12,000 summer camps in the United States. Despite the stagnant economy, revenues at day camps grew by 23 percent between 2008 and last year and by 7 percent at sleepaway camps, according to the American Camp Association, which says the 2,400 organized camps it accredits have combined annual revenues of $2.8 billion. REUTERS/Herb Swanson </p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>Victim #6 sobs in the courtroom in this courtroom sketch as the verdict is read during the child sex abuse trial of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky in Bellefonte, PA June 22, 2012. A jury found Sandusky guilty on 45 of 48 child sex abuse charges, ending a trial that rocked U.S. college football and renewed attention on pedophilia in America. Sandusky, 68, faces potentially hundreds of years in prison for molesting 10 boys over 15 years. REUTERS/Art Liens </p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's president-elect Mohamed Mursi clash with a youth (C) who shouted slogans against the army at Tahrir square in Cairo June 29, 2012. Mursi took an informal oath of office on Friday before tens of thousands of supporters in Cairo's Tahrir Square, in a slap at the generals trying to limit his power. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>An afghan man works in the kitchen of an Afghan National Police station near the city of Mara Wara in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>A Spanish flag hangs from the balcony of a building under repair in Madrid June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

