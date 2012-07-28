Photos of the week
An indigenous child swims in the Sao Miguel River during the "Meeting of Traditional Cultures of Chapada dos Veadeiros" in a multiethnic village in Goias July 25, 2012. The annual event, currently in its 12th edition, celebrates Brazilian popular culture and the intersection between the various manifestations of traditional culture around the Midwest and across the country. It lasts from July 20-28. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Police examine the car of James Eagen Holmes behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. A total of 71 people were shot in Friday's rampage at the Denver-area movie theater that has left 12 people dead, the local police chief said. The suspect, identified by police as James Eagan Holmes, 24, also booby-trapped his Aurora apartment with sophisticated explosives, creating a hazard for law-enforcement and bomb squad officers who swarmed to the scene. REUTERS/John Wark
Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. Holmes, the man accused of shooting dead 12 people in a Colorado movie theater during the midnight screening of the new Batman movie early Friday, made his first appearance in court on Monday, sitting silently in a red jailhouse jump suit and with his hair dyed bright red. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. James Eagan Holmes, the man accused of shooting dead 12 people in a Colorado movie theater during the midnight screening of the new Batman movie early Friday, made his first appearance in court on Monday. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Soldiers jump as they take part during a military training session in muddy water at a military base in Jinan, Shandong province, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Workers check the function of the hydraulic arms of a London bus that is being transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny in Prague July 2, 2012. The bus, which Cerny hopes could become an unofficial mascot of the London 2012 Olympic Games, does push-ups with the help of an engine powering a pair of robotic arms, and the motion is accompanied by a recording of sounds evoking tough physical effort. It will be parked outside the Czech Olympic headquarters in London for the duration of the Games. Picture taken July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A tourist volcano surfs down the slopes of the Cerro Negro volcano, one of the most active in Nicaragua, in Leon, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest from Managua July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A bullet shell lies on the pavement at a crime scene in Juarez, on the outskirts of Monterrey July 24, 2012. Gunmen shot dead seven people almost at the same time but in different areas of the city, according to local media. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A man is silhouetted as he walks past a poster showing mascot Wenlock at the ExCel venue before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Jonathan Horton of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. This photo was taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Two unidentified boxers from Kazakhstan attend a training session at the Goresbrook Leisure Center before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A diver trains at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Jessica Stansfield poses for a photo below an enormous uprooted tree after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. Severe thunderstorms unleashed heavy rain and strong winds across parts of the Midwest and Northeast on Thursday, grounding hundreds of flights and leaving tens of thousands of people without power. The storms spawned a tornado that touched down in Elmira, New York, damaging a mall and a local country club, the National Weather Service said. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
A worker rows a boat in Chaohu Lake, filled with blue-green algae, in Hefei, Anhui province, China July 23, 2012. The local environment protection department implemented machines to pump the algae from the lake to a treatment reservoir where it would be decontaminated and recycled, which was the latest solution to fight off blue-green algae on the Chaohu Lake. The new method is able to deal with almost a thousand tonnes of blue-green algae every day, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident takes a nap on grassland amid trees as he seeks relief from high temperatures in Cixian County, Hebei Province, China July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A patient has an eye exam at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise, Virginia July 20, 2012. RAM clinics bring free medical, dental and vision care to uninsured and under-insured people across the country and abroad. The Wise clinic was the 647th RAM expedition since 1985 and drew 1700 patients from 14 states, organizers said. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A banderillero, a bullfighter's assistant, performs on a fake horse during a traditional bullfight in Arenal, Bolivar July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
Kerry Nielson sits on a make shift horse while firing a flintlock pistol during the 40th Annual Buffalo Shoot in Chilliwack, British Columbia July 22, 2012. Dressed in period clothing participants take part in festivities from rifle and pistol shooting to axe and knife throwing during the event. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Fireworks explode over the lit Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski