Photos of the week
The full moon rises through the Olympic Rings hanging beneath Tower Bridge during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A boy swims during a training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained, in Hangzhou, August 2, 2012. At the Chen Jing Lun Sports School in the picturesque city of Hangzhou, the slogan, "Today's sports school student, tomorrow's Olympics stars", that greets all who enter the compound was a prescient greeting for one little girl 10 years ago. London Olympics double...more
An employee of the Mexican Health Secretary embraces a wrestler known as "El elegido" during an exhibition to mark the start of a campaign to fight obesity, in Mexico City July 31, 2012. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), obesity and overweight are major public health problems suffered by 70% of the population in Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Femen movement protestor is detained by police officers during a naked protest in London August 2, 2012. Two topless women painted with the slogans "Olympic shame" and "No Sharia" protested in front of London's City Hall to draw attention to what they called "bloody Islamist regimes" taking part in the Olympics. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Leona, 7, poses inside a labyrinth installation made up of 250,000 books titled "aMAZEme" by Marcos Saboya and Gualter Pupo at the Royal Festival Hall in central London July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. competes in the balance beam during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Jackie Siegel, wife of Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel, sits in the sitting room of her closet with her daughter Jordan, 5, at their home in Windermere, Florida July 27, 2012. The Siegels are the subject of the documentary film "The Queen of Versailles" that documents their life as they construct their 90,000 square-foot dream mansion in the middle of the real-estate crisis. Siegel filed a lawsuit against director Lauren...more
Bystanders look on as Solomon Canoen (L), 19, and Mohammed Albera, 25, practice boxing along a street in Benghazi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (L), Yekaterina Samutsevich and Maria Alyokhina (R), members of female punk band "Pussy Riot", attend their trial inside the defendents' cell in a court in Moscow August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A young Free Syrian Army fighter rests on a school bench in a street in downtown Aleppo August 2, 2012. Behind him the graffiti reads "Ihsan Sadiq fighting group, Amr bin al-Aas brigade of the Free North." REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Teddy bears lie in the mud at a memorial for the theater-goers killed in the July 20, 2012 mass shooting, in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. The third funeral in as many days took place in this Denver suburb for victims of last week's deadly shooting rampage at a midnight screening of the latest "Batman" film. Several more funerals and memorials were planned for other victims for the weekend. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Relatives cry beside the body of Aaqib Ahmad Bhat during his funeral in Shopian, 60 km (37 miles) south of Srinagar, July 31, 2012. Bhat, a 22-year-old youth who was supplying waters in tankers to a camp of India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and was beaten to death by the CRPF personnel after an argument over some issue, said the relatives and villagers. However, the police said that Bhat was killed in a road accident and...more
South Korea's Shin A Lam reacts after being defeated by Germany's Britta Heidemann (not seen) during their women's epee individual semifinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A man who says he lost his leg during fighting between Shi'ite rebels and government forces, walks at a relief center for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Sanaa August 2, 2012. Around 8,000 of the IDPs who have fled the fighting in northwestern Yemen have yet to return to their villages two years after the fighting ended. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Chinese border guards help a tourist who got trapped near the beach as winds whip up waves in Taizhou, Zhejiang province August 2, 2012. Gales and rainstorms lashed coastal regions in east China when two typhoons made landfall in less than 10 hours forcing over 300,000 people to evacuate, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney touches the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Oman's Shinoona Salah al-Habsi (L) and Yemen's Fatima Sulaiman Dahman (R) walk off the track with Andora's Cristina Llovera after their women's 100m preliminary at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Farmers harvest watermelons on a field near the village of Sofiyivka, some 80 km (50 miles) south of the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
A boy walks on the Trans-Amazonian highway in Itaituba, in the state of Para May 24, 2012. In the 19 months since Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff took office, longstanding rules that curtail deforestation and protect millions of square kilometers of watershed have been rolled back. She issued an executive order to shrink or repurpose seven protected woodlands, making way for hydroelectric dams and other infrastructure projects,...more
A customer holds a candle as he gets his haircut at a barber's shop during a power-cut in Kolkata, India, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
