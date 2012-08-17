Photos of the week

Gchan Choudhary, 17, (L) helps his younger brother Drumpal, 11, to stand on wooden stilts while performing tricks on the street of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. Gchan, Drumpal and their sister Shivani, who came to Kathmandu from India 5 years ago, earn their living by performing tricks on the streets of Kathmandu. According to Drumpal, they earn around $10 a day by performing tricks, which is not enough to feed their 10-member family living together in a small hut without a proper toilet or any basic needs. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar