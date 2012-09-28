Photos of the week
A riot policeman is engulfed by flames after a protester threw petrol bombs in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike September 26, 2012. Greek police fired teargas at hooded youths hurling petrol bombs and stones as tens of thousands took to the streets in Greece's biggest anti-austerity demonstration in months. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A model displays a body art creation during the International contest of hairdressers, nail and body art designers in St. Petersburg, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Residents push lawn mowers on a street in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. Nanjie village, with more than 3,100 residents, is touted to be one of the remaining models of communist China, where the principles of morality and collectivism of the late Chairman Mao still strictly guide the people's daily lives. Aside from free housing, healthcare, food rations and education, locals working in the village's factories receive an average salary of 2500 yuan, about 400 dollars. The village's return to communism came at the same time as the rest of the country opened up to the capitalist market in the mid 1980s. Mao is still highly revered in Nanjie, enjoying a god-like status. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Debutantes Maria Austin, Amelia Simmons, Sophie Bonello, Zoe Rawson, and Georgina Riddle (L-R) attend a dress-fitting for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London July 25, 2012. Maria, 20, studies drama and theatre studies at Royal Holloway, and would like to either become a classical actor or go into business development. She says she was attracted to take part in the London Season partly because of the work the girls do in charity fundraising. "A lot of my friends went over to Malawi and Cambodia and did something worthwhile, and I wanted to have the chance to give something back a little bit, so I was really interested in the charity side of it," she said. Queen Charlotte's Ball is the crowning event of the London Season, a programme for a hand-picked group of girls from rich backgrounds, normally between 17 and 20 years old, involving meetings with aristocracy, etiquette classes, and charity fund-raising. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci and representing Mona Lisa is pictured behind a curtain during a preview presentation in a vault in Geneva September 26, 2012. The Mona Lisa Foundation, a non-profit organisation based in Zurich, will present September 27, a painting and historical, comparative and scientific evidence, which demonstrate that there have always been two portraits of the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci, the "Earlier Version", made 10 years earlier than the "Joconde" that is displayed in Le Louvre in Paris. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A surfer watches a group of dolphins leap in the waters of Bondi Beach in Sydney September 25, 2012. Dolphins are a common sight along Sydney's world famous beaches, as they venture close to shore in search of small fish. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
New York police officers look at a man dressed as Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad during a protest against Ahmadinejad outside the Warwick Hotel in New York September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu points to a red line he has drawn on the graphic of a bomb as he addresses the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Free Syrian Army fighter, carrying a weapon on his back, plays a guitar as he walks through a street near Aleppo September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Chen Mingzhi, a shoe designer, lies inside of his handmade 1.9 metre-long (6.23 foot-long) right shoe at his family store in Wenling, Zhejiang province September 27, 2012. Chen, new to the business of shoe-making, was challenged by a neighbour to create a big shoe. The leather right shoe weighs 38 kg (83.8 pounds) and took him two months to make at a cost of 2000 rmb ($317.30). REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney passes a crying baby back into the crowd gathered outside the American Legion Post 176 in Springfield, Virginia September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An illegal settler grimaces after being arrested from supposedly throwing rocks at the police during a demolition in Manila's Makati financial district September 24, 2012. Dozens of slum residents of an abandoned government compound clashed with the police in an attempt to block a demolition order issued by the local government. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A demonstrator yells at police officers while standing at a barricade during a protest against labor reform outside the Congress in Mexico City September 27, 2012. A Mexican congressional committee on Wednesday gave provisional backing to a draft labor reform seen as a test of cooperation between the two parties expected to shape legislation for the incoming administration. The proposal, crafted by outgoing President Felipe Calderon, was watered down to protect unions, but it aims to boost employment by making it easier for businesses to hire and fire workers. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. The clinic will give an estimated 4,800 patients free dental work, medical exams, screenings and immunizations over four days. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People attend a training session at the FLN movement (North Liberation Forces) camp in Sevare September 24, 2012. The FLN is a part of a militia which trains youths from all over the country and operates in government-controlled areas run by current and former Malian soldiers. REUTERS/Malin Palm
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (bottom, obscured) catches the 14-12, game-winning touchdown in the endzone while he is swarmed by Green Bay Packers' Jarrett Bush (24) and Tramon Williams (38) during the final eight seconds of the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits from a sand trap on the 10th green during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Juan Carlos Castano, 43, turns on the TV in his emptied-out bedroom as he waits for the judicial commission to carry out his eviction in Madrid September 28, 2012. Castano, a Spanish national who came from his native Colombia to Spain in 2000, stopped making mortgage payments after becoming unemployed in late 2009. Spain announced a detailed timetable for economic reforms and a tough 2013 budget based primarily on spending cuts on Thursday in what many see as an effort to pre-empt the likely terms of any international bailout. A quarter of all Spanish workers are unemployed and tens of thousands have been evicted from their homes since a housing bubble burst in 2008 and plummeting consumer and business sentiment tipped the country into a four-year economic slump. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Tova (R), the mother of Israeli soldier Corporal Natanel Yahalomi, kisses his flag-draped coffin before his funeral in the Israeli city of Modiin near Tel Aviv September 23, 2012. Three armed militants slipped into Israel from Egypt's Sinai peninsula, killing an Israeli soldier and wounding another before being shot dead, the army said. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man works in a mountain of soybeans stocked in the city of Sorriso, Mato Grosso state September 27, 2012. Farmers in Brazil's grain belt started planting after early showers set the scene for what is expected to be a bumper corn and record soy crop, officials at producer associations and cooperatives said on September 21. REUTERS/Nacho Doce