Photos of the week

Pastor Lee Jong-rak feeds his 25-year-old son Lee Eun-man, who has cerebral palsy, at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. The South Korean pastor, who runs a "baby box" where mothers can leave unwanted infants, has seen a sharp increase in the number of newborns being left there because, the pastor says, of a new law aimed protecting the rights of children. South Korea is trying to shed a reputation of being a source of babies for adoption by people abroad. It is encouraging domestic adoption and tightening up the process of a child's transfer from birth mother to adoptive parents. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji