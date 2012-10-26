Edition:
Photos of the week

<p>Devotees of the Chinese Kathu shrine carry a statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket, Thailand, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Devotees of the Chinese Kathu shrine carry a statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket, Thailand, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army checks for pro-government forces from a window of a residential flat in Salqin city, Idlib Governorate, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army checks for pro-government forces from a window of a residential flat in Salqin city, Idlib Governorate, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Detroit Tigers third baseman Miguel Cabrera (C), starting pitcher Drew Smyly (33) and catcher Gerald Laird (L) look on as home plate umpire Dan Iassogna calls San Francisco Giants Gregor Blanco's seventh inning bunt up the third base line fair during Game 2 of the World Series in San Francisco, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Detroit Tigers third baseman Miguel Cabrera (C), starting pitcher Drew Smyly (33) and catcher Gerald Laird (L) look on as home plate umpire Dan Iassogna calls San Francisco Giants Gregor Blanco's seventh inning bunt up the third base line fair during...more

<p>A riot police officer is dragged by protesters after being knocked down off his horse with rocks thrown by workers of 'La Parada' wholesale market in Lima,, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Currarino/Diario El Comercio </p>

A riot police officer is dragged by protesters after being knocked down off his horse with rocks thrown by workers of 'La Parada' wholesale market in Lima,, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Currarino/Diario El Comercio

<p>U.S. soldiers of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry prepare for a night foot patrol at Combat Outpost Sar Howza in Paktika province, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

U.S. soldiers of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry prepare for a night foot patrol at Combat Outpost Sar Howza in Paktika province, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Participants cross a car tires obstacle during the Wild Boar Dirt Run (Wild Sau Dirt Run) in Laaben, west of Vienna, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger </p>

Participants cross a car tires obstacle during the Wild Boar Dirt Run (Wild Sau Dirt Run) in Laaben, west of Vienna, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p> woman reacts as she shakes hands with President Obama during a campaign rally in Denver, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

woman reacts as she shakes hands with President Obama during a campaign rally in Denver, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>A worker covered with soap walks to take a bath after working at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, India, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

A worker covered with soap walks to take a bath after working at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, India, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Muslim pilgrims pray at the top of Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera Cave, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Muslim pilgrims pray at the top of Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera Cave, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr...more

<p>South Korean singer Psy goes "Gangnam Style" with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

South Korean singer Psy goes "Gangnam Style" with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A camel that was purchased by a customer is lifted to be placed in a vehicle at a camel market near Riyadh, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed </p>

A camel that was purchased by a customer is lifted to be placed in a vehicle at a camel market near Riyadh, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

<p>Fire crackers are set-off before effigies of the 10-headed demon King Ravana, Meghnad and Khumbkarna are set on fire during the festival of Dussehra in Srinagar, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Fire crackers are set-off before effigies of the 10-headed demon King Ravana, Meghnad and Khumbkarna are set on fire during the festival of Dussehra in Srinagar, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>Slovak's Milan Roskopf juggles with bowling balls as he try to break a Guinness rekord during the Impossibility Challenger, Record Breaking Festival in Budaors, near Budapest, October 21,2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Slovak's Milan Roskopf juggles with bowling balls as he try to break a Guinness rekord during the Impossibility Challenger, Record Breaking Festival in Budaors, near Budapest, October 21,2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>Residents cover their faces as a Chennai Corporation worker fumigates a residential area in the southern Indian city of Chennai, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Residents cover their faces as a Chennai Corporation worker fumigates a residential area in the southern Indian city of Chennai, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

<p>A man looks at the wound of an injured person at a hospital in Kyuktaw township, Myanmar, October 25, 2012. Sectarian violence continues to rage between Rohingya Muslims and Buddhists in western Myanmar, testing the country's nascent democracy REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A man looks at the wound of an injured person at a hospital in Kyuktaw township, Myanmar, October 25, 2012. Sectarian violence continues to rage between Rohingya Muslims and Buddhists in western Myanmar, testing the country's nascent democracy ...more

<p>A Syrian refugee boy points a plastic toy pistol at a man in a Mickey Mouse costume on the first day of Eid al-Adha at a park in Beirut, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi </p>

A Syrian refugee boy points a plastic toy pistol at a man in a Mickey Mouse costume on the first day of Eid al-Adha at a park in Beirut, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

<p>A jaguar swims towards his food that was dropped in the water during feeding time at Taman Safari Indonesia in Bogor, Indonesia West Java province, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A jaguar swims towards his food that was dropped in the water during feeding time at Taman Safari Indonesia in Bogor, Indonesia West Java province, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Muslims pray marking the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, October 26, 2012. . REUTERS/Supri </p>

Muslims pray marking the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, October 26, 2012. . REUTERS/Supri

<p>Lightning strikes over a pier during a storm in Atlit, near the northern Israeli city of Haifa, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Lightning strikes over a pier during a storm in Atlit, near the northern Israeli city of Haifa, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

