Photos of the week

A therapist hypnotizes students retaking the college entrance exams, during a meditation session at Deung Yong Moon Boarding School in Kwangju, some 40 km (25 miles) southeast of Seoul October 30, 2012. South Korea's exam hell is an annual event so full of pressure that many students are driven to despair, with some even taking their own lives. Some 140,000 of the test takers signed up for this year's entrance exam on November 8, 21 percent of the total, are high school graduates, according to government data. The really determined, or desperate, may decide to spend nine months at one of 40 private boarding schools like Deung Yong Moon ("Gateway to Success") to dedicate their waking hours for the test. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji