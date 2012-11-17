Photos of the week

William Boyd, retired, poses for a picture at the side of his house in Cluan Place in east Belfast October 27, 2012. When asked would he like to see the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities taken down, Boyd replied, "It should be left the way it is. Why would they want to pull down these walls?" The first barriers were built in 1969, following the outbreak of the Northern Ireland riots known as "The Troubles." They were built as temporary structures meant to last only six months, but they have multiplied over the years, from 18 in the early 1990s to 40 today; in total they stretch over 13 miles (21 km), with most located in Belfast. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton