Photos of the week
Waves crash over lava as it flows into the ocean near Volcanoes National Park in Kalapana, Hawaii on November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 28, 2012. Hundreds of demonstrators were in Cairo's Tahrir Square for a sixth day on Wednesday to demand that President Mohamed Mursi rescind a decree they say gives him dictatorial powers, and two of Egypt's top courts stopped work in protest. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the police inspect a garment factory after a devastating fire in Savar November 25, 2012. A fire swept through Tazreen Fashion factory in the Ashulia industrial belt of Dhaka, on the outskirts of Bangladesh's capital killing more than 100 people, the fire brigade said on Sunday, in the country's worst ever factory blaze. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Ugandan troops serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) line up in the middle of the night ahead of a ground advance as part of a joint Somali National Army (SNA) and AMISOM operation in an area south-west of the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photograph taken November 26, 2012 and released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team November 28, 2012. Troops from both the Ugandan and Burundian contingents of AMISOM and SNA units advanced on foot to the dense area of bush south of Elasha Biya, some 15km (9 miles) west of Mogadishu, which was hitherto occupied by the Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group Al Shabaab and being used to launch attacks along the Afgooye corridor, the main thoroughfare west of the Somali capital, according to the AU-UN IST. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
An activist lies on the floor during a protest against the government of Mexico's President Felipe Calderon, in power for six years, at the Estela de Luz monument in Mexico City November 28, 2012. The turbulent presidency of Calderon comes to a close on December 1, six years after he ordered an offensive against drug cartels which led to a spike in violent crime and left at least 60,000 people dead and thousands more missing. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Migratory birds fly above a man rowing a boat on the Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Endiansyah Mohammad (C) warms up his horse on Kalaki beach outside Bima, November 17, 2012. Dozens of child jockeys, some as young as eight-years-old take part in the races. Involving nearly 600 horses they take place around a dusty, oval track of 1,400 meters (nearly one mile). The reward, for the winner is a handful of cash for his family, and glory for the jockey. The grand prize is one million rupiah ($100). Those who win their groups get two cows. The chairman of the races' organising team, Hajji Sukri, denies that there is any danger to the children saying they are all skilful riders and none has been killed or seriously hurt. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A monkey nips a woman's hair at the Pra Prang Sam Yot temple during the Monkey Buffet Festival in Lopburi province, 150 km (94 miles) north of Bangkok, November 25, 2012. More than 4,000kg of fruits are used during the annual festival to promote tourism. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A man chews qat, a mild stimulant, as he rests next to a closed store at a market place in the Old Sanaa city November 26, 2012. Qat has become the national pastime in Yemen, but experts say it is ravaging Yemen's frail economy and sucking up precious water. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An aerial view shows a house pushed into marshland almost a month after the Oakwood neighborhood in the Staten Island borough of New York was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. The storm killed 132, left thousands homeless and economic damages topping $50 billion. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Laval Rouge et Or Philippe Gagnon (L) knocks the helmet from the head of McMaster Marauders Adam Dickson during the Vanier Cup University Championship football game in Toronto, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Palestinian stone-throwing protester runs as he holds a sling during clashes with Israeli security officers at a protest against Jewish settlements, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A boy plays on a slide made out of discarded construction material at the Romanian gypsy settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid November 24, 2012. More than 400 Romanian gypsies live in precarious conditions, without running water or sewage services, in "El Gallinero", just 15 km (9 miles) away from Madrid's centre. The inhabitants live in ramshackle huts made out of cardboard and zinc in an area prone to flooding. They have no running water or sewer services. Their children play amidst garbage, copper cables and rats. REUTERS/Susana Vera
72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. Liu was visiting his 24-year-old granddaughter, Lu Ting in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou one day when the women's clothes Lu was packing into boxes caught his eye. His visit came as the model that his granddaughter and four friends had booked for a photo shoot to promote their online fashion business suddenly cancelled, so, Liu, a 72-year-old former farmer visiting to escape the chilly winter of central Hunan province, stepped in to help. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man takes a picture of a giant "Kuratas" robot at an exhibition in Tokyo November 28, 2012. The four-meter-high, limited edition, made-to-order robot is controlled through a pilot in its cockpit, or via a smartphone. The four-tonne (4,000 kg) "Kuratas" can be customised in 16 different colours, and is armed with a futuristic weapons system, including a multi-rocket launcher that fires plastic rockets filled with compressed water. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Amy Guy sits on a windowsill of the flooded White Bear pub in Tewkesbury, south western England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Palestinians smoke cigarettes as they work inside a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip November 26, 2012. Knee-deep in craters carved out by Israeli air strikes, Palestinians wielded shovels and planks to reopen tunnels used to smuggle in goods from Egypt to Gaza, as international aid agencies raced to replenish Gaza's supplies. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Journalists interview a wounded FDLR rebel fighter at a military base in Muti village, 150 km (93 miles) west of the capital Kigali, November 28, 2012. Rwanda said on Tuesday its troops clashed with Rwandan FDLR rebels who attacked three villages on its border with Democratic Republic of Congo, but a spokesman for the FDLR denied its fighters had been involved. REUTERS/James Akena
A man stands amid debris after a bomb attack in the Shuala district of Baghdad November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
A protester dances in front of riot police along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh