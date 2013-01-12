Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Jan 12, 2013 | 2:20am GMT

Photos of the week

<p>A cloud formation tinged with red dust travels across the Indian Ocean near Onslow on the Western Australia coast, January 9, 2013. The 'red wave' was caused by rain and wind that kicked sand and dust into the air and out over the ocean. REUTERS/Brett Martin/fishwrecked.com</p>

<p>Students practice defending themselves with brooms as a soldier observes during an anti-violence exercise at a primary school in Rugao, Jiangsu province, China, January 7, 2013. Around 700 students and their teachers took part in the exercise. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>South Africa's Riaan Van Niekerk rides his KTM during the 5th stage of the Dakar Rally 2013 from Arequipa in Peru to Arica in Chile, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in the old city of Aleppo, Syria, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

<p>A victim of a commuter ferry crash is cared for by an FDNY EMT on the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

<p>A student is hit by a jet of water during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, Chile, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra </p>

<p>A man smokes a cigarettes as he waits for a cup of coffee at a cafe in Old Sanaa city, Yemen, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

<p>The slain bodies of Sally Margaret with her one and a half years old daughter Patience Daniel are seen in the open field after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. At least 10 people were killed when armed raiders torched more than a dozen houses in Kenya's restive Tana River area, the latest tit-for-tat attack police say is linked to upcoming elections. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola </p>

<p>A plainclothes police officer sprays tear gas during a clash with teachers in front of the press club in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

<p>An employee wearing a panda costume slides down from an ice sculpture during the Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

<p>A paramilitary soldier stands guard at the scene of a bomb explosion in Quetta, Pakistan, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

<p>People play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in the desert near Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity </p>

<p>A bailiff lowers a restrained demonstrator from a tree during a protest against the construction of a new road by-pass at Crowhurst, near Hastings in south east England, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Women embrace in grief after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. At least 10 people were killed when armed raiders torched more than a dozen houses. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola </p>

<p>Toilets are seen on the 69th floor at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Actress Jennifer Lawrence reacts after accepting an award at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>A Siberian tiger eats a frozen chicken during a hot summer day at Rio de Janeiro's zoo, Brazil, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

<p>Children play on self-made swings on scaffolding at a construction site in Tongxiang, Zhejiang province, China, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong </p>

<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army pose with their weapons and a snowman at the Jouret al Shayah area in Homs, Syria, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy </p>

<p>A giant squid is seen in a still image captured from a submersible near Japan's Ogasawara islands in July 2012. The images were the world's first live images of a giant squid. REUTERS/NHK/NEP/Discovery Channel</p>

