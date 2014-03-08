Edition:
Photos of the week

<p>Wrestlers practice as others rest in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling center in Mumbai, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, Ukraine, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>A frontier soldier from the People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire as part of training in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Director David O. Russell runs away with director Spike Jonze's (back 3rd L) Oscar as they joke on the carpet at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, March 2, 2014. Jonze won the award for for best original screenplay for the film "Her". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>A member of the defence legal team reaches out to Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius as he holds his head while a witness testifies during the fourth day of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool</p>

<p>A woman looks through a damaged entrance door as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, Ukraine, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry adjusts his name holder as he attends the Conference on International Support to Libya in Rome, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 collection for Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into a "Chanel Shopping Center" during Paris Fashion Week, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

<p>An anti-austerity protester reacts from the effects of tear gas during scuffles with police officers during a demonstration by several hundreds of protesters, some of them from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME, in Athens, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis</p>

<p>A giant storm cloud can be seen in the sky above swimmers near Mollymook Beach, south of Sydney, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>The body of a man is seen tied to a soccer goal post after al Qaeda militants shot him to death accusing him of spying for the United States outside al-Shihr city of the southeastern Yemeni province of Hadhramout, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men dance before the start of a mass prayer in Jerusalem, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

<p>Wounded supporters of Ukraine's new government sit on the ground, in an area protected by the police, after clashes with pro-Russian protesters in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Director and producer Steve McQueen celebrates after accepting the Oscar for best picture for his film "12 Years a Slave" at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A bank worker takes a photograph of damage after violent protests outside the Global Forum Spain economic conference in Bilbao, Spain, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

<p>A woman kisses a Ukrainian serviceman through the gate as he stands on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>An eight-year-old boy, son of a Sudan People's Liberation Army member and dressed as a pilot, sits in a car in Paloch, Upper Nile State, South Sudan, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

<p>A Russian soldier lies with his back to Ukrainian fighter jets as he watches Ukrainian serviceman at the Belbek airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters take part in a rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>A woman sits with a Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

